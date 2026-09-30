Eureka Energy And GAP Grup Announce North American Partnership, Eye Future Manufacturing In Appalachia

Eureka Energy Corporation is an energy development company dedicated to the integration of resources for affordable and abundant energy.

Collaboration will begin with U.S. development for aluminum and solar infrastructure markets, with a long-term goal of establishing U.S.-based manufacturing.

- Roger FordASHLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eureka Energy Corporation and Türkiye-based GAP Grup announce a strategic commercial partnership to introduce GAP's aluminum, fabricated metal, and solar infrastructure products to North American customers, beginning in the United States.The collaboration combines GAP's manufacturing capabilities with Eureka's business development efforts and regional relationships. Under an initial 12-month exclusive representation arrangement, Eureka will lead customer outreach and market development for agreed product lines, building a foundation for expansion into Canada and Mexico.Initial efforts will focus on solar developers and installers, construction and engineering firms, industrial manufacturers, and distributors. GAP's product portfolio includes aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications, solar mounting systems, and related components. Its catalog describes integrated capabilities spanning extrusion, machining, surface treatment, and powder coating.“This partnership starts with a practical objective: connect GAP's manufacturing capabilities with customers and projects here in the United States,” said Roger Ford, president of Eureka Energy.“As that business grows, we want to build a path toward manufacturing in Appalachia-bringing production, investment, and skilled employment closer to the communities we serve.”The companies envision a phased relationship, beginning with commercial representation and customer development and potentially advancing toward a formal joint corporate structure as mutually agreed business goals are achieved.Meliha Kelleci, Export Manager with GAP Grup, stated that "[a]t GAP Grup, we're proud to bring our decades of integrated manufacturing strength and our engineering expertise in aluminum and solar infrastructure to the North American market. This strategic partnership with Eureka Energy represents more than connecting our high-quality products with U.S. customers, it marks the first step toward a shared vision of sustainable industrial investment and joint manufacturing in the Appalachia region. With our globally disciplined manufacturing standards, we are committed to bringing long-term value to the region's energy and infrastructure future.”A central longer-term objective is to evaluate U.S. fabrication or manufacturing opportunities in Appalachia, with particular interest in Eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and southern Ohio. Eureka intends to facilitate discussions with economic development organizations and federal, state, and local officials to assess sites, workforce availability, transportation access, and potential development support.Any future facility would depend on demonstrated customer demand, commercial feasibility, financing, and agreement between the companies. Site selection, investment levels, and employment projections would be developed through that evaluation.“Appalachia has helped power and build this country for generations,” Ford said.“We see an opportunity to carry that contribution forward by connecting international manufacturing expertise with American customers, local talent, and communities ready for new investment.”Companies interested in product specifications, project sourcing, distribution opportunities, or potential manufacturing collaboration are invited to Roger Ford, President at Eureka Energy Corporation.About Eureka Energy CorporationEureka Energy Corporation is an energy and project development company pursuing opportunities in integrated and renewable energy, waste-to-value, project development, strategic consulting, and AI. With a focus on Appalachia and rural America, Eureka works to connect technology, commercial partnerships, and investment with projects that support economic growth.About GAP GrupGAP Grup is a Türkiye-based business group whose GAP Alüminyum operations manufacture aluminum profiles and components for architectural, industrial, energy, and infrastructure applications. Its product offerings include solar mounting systems and related aluminum components, supported by extrusion, machining, surface treatment, and finishing capabilities.

Roger D Ford

Eureka Energy Corporation

+1 307-352-2498

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Eureka Energy and GAP Grup Announce North American Partnership, Eye Future Manufacturing in Appalachia News Provided By Eureka Energy Corporation September 30, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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