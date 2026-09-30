ANNE RICE DAY IN LOS ANGELES CELEBRATING 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE

Rare Books LA Union Station Celebrates 50th of Anne Rice's iconic novel Interview with the Vampire

The legacy of iconic author Anne Rice takes center stage in Los Angeles this weekend, marking the 50th anniversary of her novel Interview with the Vampire.

- Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel JuradoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RARE BOOKS LA UNION STATION CELEBRATES THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIREThe legacy of iconic author Anne Rice takes center stage in Los Angeles this weekend, marking the 50th anniversary of her classic novel Interview with the Vampire. Kicking off the celebration, Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado introduced a resolution proclaiming October 4th“Anne Rice Day” in the City of Los Angeles, marking the late author's birthday and lasting literary contributions."“In redefining an entire genre of fiction, Anne Rice not only laid the foundational aesthetic for decades of modern gothic horror but gave readers outlets to explore themes of inner turmoil, social isolation, and self-acceptance that are too-often neglected,” Jurado said.“Her works continue to build community worldwide, to inspire creators across all media, and to help generations of people explore self-identity. I'm honored to join Rare Books in celebrating her revolutionary creative impact and to ensure the City of Los Angeles pays homage to her profound legacy.”Rare Books LA returns to Los Angeles Union Station on October 3-4 with an immortal selection of antiquarian books, maps, fine prints, book arts, and more that you sink your teeth into. This year's fair is celebrating the novel, and a special 50th anniversary edition of the book published by Alfred A. Knopf is available at the book fair bundled with a fundraiser ticket benefiting the Library Foundation of Los Angeles. To get everyone's blood pumping, Rare Books LA is also partnering with the American Red Cross and the Mozaic at Union Station Apartments to host a blood drive on Friday, October 2. Participants at this event receive free weekend admission to the book fair. More details and registration are available at rarebookslaA special exhibit of vampire-related material will be on display at the book fair, including The Vampyre, written in 1819 by John William Polidori and a first edition of Interview with the Vampire. Other highlights include the black lace gothic dress Anne Rice wore to book signings, as well as an intimate conversation with Anne Rice's son Christopher Rice and her close friend Eric Shaw Quinn.“We are looking forward to sharing memories of Anne and thoughts on her enduring legacy with her many fans here in Southern California,” said Quinn and Rice, who produced a documentary and celebration of the author's life for a standing room-only audience of AnneFans in New Orleans last year.With support from AbeBooks, more than 50 exhibitors from London to Los Angeles and everywhere in between will fill the Ticket Concourse at Los Angeles Union Station with an array of first editions and other historical material. Attendees are encouraged to join our partner Metro and hop onboard Metrolink, Metro Rail, or Amtrak for this transit-friendly book fair.Also new for 2026, the book fair will open an hour earlier on Sunday. Rare Books LA Union Station takes place at 800 N. Alameda Street and is open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday, October 3, and from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday, October 4.In an additional appearance, Rice and Quinn will be in discussion with best-selling author, Leigh Bardugo, about the life and legacy of Anne Rice and her iconic vampires, on Monday, October 5th at 7 pm at a Vroman's event taking place at the Pasadena Presbyterian Church. Ticket information available at annerice

Jennifer Johnson

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ANNE RICE DAY IN LOS ANGELES CELEBRATING 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE News Provided By Rare Books LA September 30, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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