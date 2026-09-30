Love Lolli, 10, Asks Health Leaders To Build For Kids At The Final Mindshare Summit

The Biohack Yourself Media journalist spoke at JJ Virgin's last-ever summit in San Diego, urging doctors and founders to make books and events for children.

- Love LolliSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love Lolli, the 10-year-old health journalist and peer reviewer at Biohack Yourself Media, took the main stage at the final Mindshare Summit in San Diego on Sunday, Sept. 27, and asked a room of physicians, practitioners and health entrepreneurs to start building health education for children. Introduced by summit founder JJ Virgin, Love delivered "The Moment I Learned Health Is Everything," a talk built around her own health commandments for kids, at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort. Mindshare, run by Virgin's Health Business Growth Collective, closed its 15-summit run with the Sept. 24-27 gathering, which brought together more than 50 speakers and hundreds of health business leaders. Love, a co-host of the documentary "Biohack Yourself," streaming on Amazon Prime, was one of the youngest speakers on the program.She opened by asking the audience to close their eyes and be 10 years old, then to open them and stay that way for the rest of her talk. "I'm not a doctor. I'm not a scientist. I'm just a kid who learned what happens when your health disappears," she said. Her commandments ran from protecting children's eyes from constant screen exposure, the subject of "WYNX," the eye health documentary she and her brother, Legend, will direct next year, to building health habits early. "Your health is your true wealth. Protect it early," she told the kids watching, before closing on her own generation: "We may be the sickest generation the world has ever seen, but we can be the most transformative." The women in the room answered with a standing ovation.In a moderated conversation after the talk, Love said the one thing she would change is when children learn about health. "My generation can't afford learning about health late," she said. She also spoke about her role in "sHEALed," the women's health documentary from her family's studio, Lolli Brands Entertainment. Her parents, Biohack Yourself Media founders Anthony and TereZa Lolli, were on hand for the summit.Her closing request went straight to the adults building the health industry, asking for books, podcasts and events with kids as the audience and the narrators. "Parents, doctors, scientists, I would ask you guys to start making books and summits and conferences and podcasts for kids," Love said. "I'm not saying you guys should stop doing that. I'm saying you guys can also make things for Alpha generation."Love holds more than 75 professional credits spanning national commercials, off-Broadway theater, film and television, including "Fish Out of Water," directed by Francesca Scorsese, in which she appears alongside Legend. As a journalist for Biohack Yourself, she and Legend have interviewed Dr. Steven Gundry, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Ben Greenfield, Dr. Daniel Amen, Gary Brecka, Bryan Johnson and Dr. Gabrielle Lyon. Earlier this month, the siblings closed their appearance at Dr. Fab Mancini's Fab Life Experience in Fort Lauderdale to a standing ovation. They are also young real estate investors, a path their parents credit to the family's book, "The Heart of the Deal."Mindshare Summit has spent more than a decade as a gathering place for health practitioners and entrepreneurs building brands, books and businesses around their expertise. "Mindshare is where bestselling books are born," Virgin has said of the event. The Health Business Growth Collective announced earlier this year that the 2026 summit would be its last, as the organization shifts toward smaller, localized experiences for practitioners. This year's program included a fireside chat with Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof Coffee, who received the 2026 Pinnacle Award, and a Saturday night gala celebrating 15 summits of the community.ABOUT BIOHACK YOURSELF MEDIABiohack Yourself Media is a global health media company focused on the science, innovation, and people shaping the future of biohacking, longevity, wellness, and human performance. Founded by filmmakers and entrepreneurs Anthony Lolli and TereZa Hakobyan-Lolli, the company operates across documentary filmmaking, print and digital publishing, social media, event coverage, and expert-led content. Through Biohack Yourself Magazine and its broader media ecosystem, Biohack Yourself Media connects audiences with physicians, researchers, practitioners, founders, and innovators working at the forefront of health and human optimization.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Love Lolli, 10, Asks Health Leaders to Build for Kids at the Final Mindshare Summit News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC September 30, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media



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