Audigo Brings Its Wireless Mic To Amazon And Adds New Free And Studio+ Creative Tools

Audigo Now Available on Amazon

Vocal Tune, Vocal Separation, and Stem Mixer join Studio+, Plus Included Studio App Adds Multiple Advanced and Time-Saving Options

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Audigo Labs, maker of the musician-approved Audigo wireless microphone and mobile recording Audigo Studio app, made two announcements today. The Audigo mic is now available for purchase on Amazon, giving musicians and creators another way to order ahead of the holiday recording season. Separately, Audigo Studio for iOS 6.0 is now available, adding new vocal tuning and track separation tools and more-expanding Audigo's creative suite for vocalists and musicians.Key UpdatesNow on Amazon: Buy an Audigo mic on Amazon, with free shipping for Amazon Prime members in the United States.New to the Audigo Studio+ plan: Vocal Separation, Vocal Tune (Natural, Hard, and Harmonizer modes), and Stem Mixer.Now included in the Audigo Studio iOS app: Lyrics on Screen, Video Import, Automatic Soundcheck, Compression, and Delay effects."An AMERICAN IDOL winner creates music and shares it with her fans using Audigo. Recording pros release albums recorded with Audigo. And tens of thousands of recreational musicians and hobbyist players capture their 10,000 hours with Audigo," said Armen Nazarian, founder and CEO of Audigo Labs. "Being on Amazon puts Audigo in front of more musicians who want to sound their best. Our current customers tell us it's already paying off-more views, more likes, more engagement. And I think vocalists especially are going to love what we've built in 6.0, as Vocal Tune and Vocal Separation are hands-down the two features our creator community has asked for the most."Buy Audigo on AmazonFor the first time, Audigo is available on Amazon, with free shipping for Amazon Prime members in the U.S. Audigo has also joined Amazon Associates, Amazon's affiliate program. Creators and fans who link to Audigo's product page can earn a commission on resulting sales.New Features in the Audigo Studio 6.0 for iOSLyrics on Screen displays song lyrics or performance notes while recording. Enter text on the project details screen and toggle it on in the upper right, next to the metronome.Video Import brings a video into a project as the first track, the same way audio import works. Additional audio tracks can be added as layers.Compression, Delay, and Automatic Soundcheck are existing features now included in the free Audigo Studio app.Duplicate Track creates a second copy of a track in a project, useful for trying different effects on the same performance, stacking effect variations into a final mix, or fixing a mid-recording mistake by trimming around it and recording in the gap.A streamlined and optimized onboarding process with greater control over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.New Features Available with the Audigo Studio+ Subscription 6.0 for iOSVocal Tune offers three pitch-correction modes for vocalists: Natural, adjustable pitch correction that keeps a vocal in tune and consistent; Hard, pitch correction paired with a more stylistic effect; and Harmonizer, pitch correction that adds harmonies within the track.Vocal Separation pulls vocals out of a track and creates a separate, independently adjustable vocal track. Built for singer-songwriters recording guitar or piano and vocals on a single mic, and for turning an imported track into a karaoke backing track with newly recorded vocals-tuned and mixed on their own.Stem Mixer adjusts the relative volume of drum, bass, vocal, and other elements within a single track. Built for balancing a singer-songwriter performance recorded on one mic, mixing a group of musicians who recorded together on one mic, or turning down an individual instrument to record a custom cover performance over it.Coming Soon: Audigo Studio for Android 2.0 with Studio+ capabilities is scheduled for Q4 2026.To order Audigo on Amazon, please visit Amazon, or to learn more about Audigo and sign up for alerts for future promotions, visit Audigo.About Audigo LabsAudigo Labs creates mobile-based recording solutions that give musicians, podcasters, and video creators studio-quality sound in their pocket. Audigo is a pocket-sized wireless stereo mic and app (Android and iOS) that turns a smartphone into a portable recording and video studio: place the mic by the sound source, shoot video from anywhere, and let the app automatically sync rich, detailed audio to the footage. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at Audigo.

Aaron Foreman

Audigo Labs

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Audigo Brings Its Wireless Mic to Amazon and Adds New Free and Studio+ Creative Tools News Provided By Audigo Labs September 30, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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