IPD President Michael Badar Discusses 'Agility Through Change' In Energy, Oil & Gas Magazine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The feature looks at how the 70-year-old aftermarket engine parts manufacturer is using AI and customer-driven engineering to stay agile in a shifting market.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a feature for the September 2026 issue of Energy, Oil & Gas magazine, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) President Michael Badar explains how the global aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts manufacturer is responding to supply chain disruption, tariffs, AI adoption, and evolving customer needs. The article, "Agility Through Change," looks at how IPD treats adaptability as a core business discipline rather than a reaction to change.

Founded in 1955 by Walter Storm and Bob Rasmussen as a gasket supplier, IPD is part of Storm Industries and now serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company is headquartered in Carson, California, with additional facilities in Houston, Cleveland, Denmark, Dubai, and Australia.

Badar also outlines IPD's "What's Next?" initiative, a company-wide focus on technology, customer experience, product development, supply chain resilience, and investing in people. AI plays a growing role in that effort. IPD uses AI and data analytics to help manage more than 60,000 SKUs, and one daily inventory review that once took hours now takes about five minutes.

The article also covers how IPD has expanded its distribution network to keep products closer to customers. Facilities in Denmark and Dubai have given the company added flexibility during tariff disruptions and shipping challenges. Rather than spreading resources across every region at once, IPD builds depth in targeted markets where demand is growing.

On the engineering side, Badar points to one-piece piston designs, raised-edge liners, cryogenically treated head bolts, and chromoly steel liners as examples of customer feedback driving product development. The goal is to solve problems the aftermarket faces, not to replicate OEM designs.

"We may be 70 years old, but I tell people we're a 70-year-old startup," said Michael Badar, President of IPD.

The full article is available online at .

For more information about IPD's products and capabilities, visit IPDParts or contact the IPD team.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.

Joni Kneller

Industrial Parts Depot, LLC

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IPD President Michael Badar Discusses 'Agility Through Change' in Energy, Oil & Gas Magazine News Provided By Joni Kneller, Industrial Parts Depot, LLC September 30, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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