True Anomaly Named Title Sponsor Of Spacepower Conference 2026

Space defense technology company joins the Space Force Association to convene the fourth annual event in Orlando, December 8-10

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) today announced that True Anomaly will serve as the title sponsor of Spacepower Conference 2026 (SPC26), taking place December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando.Now in its fourth year, Spacepower Conference is the premier gathering for the nation's space warfighting community. SPC26 breaks from traditional conference formats: it is bold, fast-paced, and built to bring together the full spacepower ecosystem, including Guardians at every level, joint and allied warfighters, industry innovators and investors, and the next generation of space talent. This year's theme, "Space Superiority and The Decisive Edge," reflects a year in which real-world operations reinforced a simple truth: spacepower is not a supporting function. It is central to national sovereignty and security.True Anomaly's mission and product portfolio are closely aligned with Spacepower Conference's core themes. The company builds autonomous spacecraft, advanced payloads, mission software, and space-based interceptors that help the U.S. and its allies to defend the future of space. So far in 2026, the company has raised a $650M Series D financing round, was named a prime contractor on the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command Space-Based Interceptor Program, successfully completed its Mission X-3 flight test program, and achieved all mission objectives on the VICTUS HAZE Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) demonstration."Space superiority is the decisive edge, and True Anomaly exists to deliver it," said Damon Feltman, CEO, Space Force Association. "The Space Force is entering a period of historic growth, and that growth depends on industry partners who show up for Guardians. We're grateful to have True Anomaly as our title sponsor for SPC26."“2026 has been a formative year for space superiority, and we are proud to be a defining industry partner to SFA and Spacepower as the conference comes into its own. SFA serves the Guardian and Space Force community more than any other organization, and we look forward to gathering with the USSF and its partners in December,” said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder, True Anomaly.SPC26 will feature programming across five stages: the Main Stage, the Mission Operations Stage, the Equipping the Force Stage, the Space Ecosystem Stage, and an Activation Stage in the exhibit hall. Sessions will cover recent combat operations, growing the force, acquisition reform, and the technologies shaping the next era, including artificial intelligence, advanced data infrastructure, space nuclear systems, in-space servicing and mobility, and refueling. Held as America's 250th anniversary year draws to a close, SPC26 looks past today's operations toward the decisive capabilities of tomorrow.Registration for SPC26 is open now at attendspacepower.About Spacepower ConferenceSpacepower Conference, hosted by the Space Force Association, convenes Guardians, joint and allied warfighters, industry, and investors to advance American spacepower. SPC26 takes place December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando. Learn more at attendspacepower.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is the only nonprofit solely dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing American and global spacepower. SFA is a community of Guardians, veterans, industry leaders, educators and space professionals united around a shared purpose, with local chapters around the globe. SFA's vision is a future where a dominant U.S. Space Force, supported by an engaged and educated public, ensures the space domain remains secure and accessible for all. To get there, SFA's mission is to champion a strong Space Force, uplift its Guardians, and serve as the premier national association uniting the public and private sectors in that shared purpose. Learn more at ussfa.About True AnomalyTrue Anomaly delivers decisive capabilities for space superiority. We build autonomous spacecraft, advanced payloads, mission software, and space-based interceptors. Our products enable the U.S. and its Allies to secure the space environment and counter threats from the ultimate high ground. Founded in 2022, True Anomaly is headquartered in Centennial, CO, with offices in Colorado Springs, CO, Washington, D.C., and Long Beach, CA. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.###

Emily Honhart

Space Force Association

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True Anomaly Named Title Sponsor of Spacepower Conference 2026 News Provided By Emily Honhart, Space Force Association September 30, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, Technology



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