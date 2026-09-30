Soul Country Music & Culture Festival Returns To The Autry Museum For A Weekend Of Movies, Music, Culture And Community

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Soul Country Music & Culture Festival October 31 and November 1

2026 Soul Country Music Star National Finalists Silas Reed IV, Brenda Guy, Glenn Stanton and Jacqueline Merrill

Margo Wade LaDrew ~ Executive Producer of Soul Country Music Star

Two-day celebration features the Soul Country Music Star National Finals, and the Black Classic Film "Vampire in Brooklyn"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soul Country Music Star will present the Soul Country Music & Culture Festival on Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1, at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park.

Produced by Wade & Associates Group in partnership with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo and Radio Free 102.3 KJLH, the two-day cultural festival celebrates the connection between soul and country music while bringing the community together Halloween weekend for live entertainment, dancing, food, shopping, wellness activities and family fun. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Black Beauty & Wellness Foundation.

Throughout the weekend, the festival will also highlight cancer awareness, domestic violence awareness and mental health awareness, connecting guests with information and wellness resources while creating space for education, encouragement and community support.

This year, the festival is expanding its programming with the addition of a special Black Classic Movie Night under the stars, featuring Vampire in Brooklyn, starring Eddie Murphy. The screening complements the festival weekend as a separate entertainment experience on Saturday evening, while Sunday's program remains centered on the Soul Country Music Star National Finals and the festival's celebration of music, culture and community.

Saturday, October 31: Black Classic Movie Night and Festival Under the Stars

The festival marketplace opens at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7:30 p.m. screening of Vampire in Brooklyn. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, shopping, a health pavilion, line dancing, a costume contest, family-friendly Halloween activities and museum tours. The health pavilion will share resources related to cancer, domestic violence and mental health awareness.

Sunday, November 1: Soul Country Music Star National Finals and Culture Festival

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with festival activities taking place from noon to 6 p.m. The Soul Country Music Star National Finals will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by live music and dancing from 3 to 6 p.m. Six national finalists will compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity to perform during the 2027 Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo tour. Regional winners Silas Reed IV of Memphis, Brenda Guy of Dallas-Fort Worth, Glenn Stanton of Los Angeles and Jacqueline Merrill of Atlanta have earned places in the finals. Two additional finalists will complete the field: one wildcard selected from among the city runners-up and one artist chosen through the National Online Competition. Artists may apply for the online competition through October 5 at soulcountrymusic.

"The Soul Country Music & Culture Festival is a celebration of the artists, traditions and community connections that bring soul and country music together," said Margo Wade LaDrew, founder and executive producer of Soul Country Music Star. "We are excited to welcome families and music lovers for a full weekend of discovery, entertainment and shared cultural experiences. This year's Black Classic Movie Night gives guests one more way to enjoy the festival weekend, while our wellness programming creates opportunities to raise awareness and connect the community with meaningful resources."

The Soul Country Music & Culture Festival will take place on the lawn at the Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027. For tickets and information about vendor and sponsorship opportunities, visit soulcountrymusic, email... or call (323) 440-4600. Guests may use promotional code SAVE5 for $5 off tickets while the offer remains available. Learn more at soulcountrymusic. The event is produced by Wade & Associates Group in partnership with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

Vote Early at the Autry

The Autry Museum of the American West will serve as an official Los Angeles County Vote Center for the November 3 General Election. Early in-person voting will be available October 31 through November 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day voting will take place November 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Festival organizers encourage eligible Los Angeles County voters to arrive early, vote early and make their voices count. Current voting information is available at lavote.

About Soul Country Music Star

Soul Country Music Star is a national performance platform that discovers and celebrates artists whose music reflects the powerful connection between soul and country. Through competitions held in cities across the country, selected performers advanced to the National Finals for the opportunity to win a trip to Los Angeles, $10,000 in cash and prizes, and the chance to perform for audiences during the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo tour.

About the Black Beauty & Wellness Foundation

The Black Beauty & Wellness Foundation is the charitable beneficiary of the Soul Country Music & Culture Festival. Proceeds from the event will support the foundation's work to promote beauty, wellness, education and healthier communities.

Michelle R Johnson - SCMS & BPIR Media Relations Director

Wade & Associates Group & Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

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Soul Country Music & Culture Festival Returns to the Autry Museum for a Weekend of Movies, Music, Culture and Community News Provided By Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo September 30, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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