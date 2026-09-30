AMP Launches Authority Enginetm To Help Cmos Build Brand Authority In AI Search

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AMP launches the Authority EngineTM, uniting PR, SEO and AI search to help technology brands build visibility, credibility and authority.

- Cara Milan, CEO and Founder AMP Marketing and PRSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AMP Marketing and PR is a San Francisco-based strategic communications firm whose leadership has supported global technology brands including Adobe, HP, Cisco, MuleSoft, Roblox and NTT Research. Today the firm announced the launch of the AMP Authority Engine TM, a strategic framework designed to help CMOs align public relations, SEO, and AI search visibility into a unified authority-building system.As generative AI platforms increasingly shape how enterprise buyers, investors, and analysts research companies, traditional PR programs built around media placements alone are no longer sufficient. The AMP Authority EngineTM was developed to address the shift in how reputation is formed - ensuring that media coverage, executive positioning, and search strategy work together to influence perception at scale.“For CMOs at growth-stage companies, visibility is no longer about isolated media hits,” said Cara Milan, CEO and Founder of AMP Marketing and Public Relations.“It's about how your brand is indexed, summarized, and interpreted by AI platforms before a buyer ever speaks to sales. The AMP Authority EngineTM integrates PR and search intelligence so companies can shape that narrative intentionally.”Designed for companies scaling beyond product-market fit and into category leadership, the AMP Authority EngineTM includes five core stages:1. SEO & AI Search IntelligenceComprehensive analysis of keyword demand, competitive positioning, and AI-generated summaries to understand how buyers discover and evaluate the brand.2. Messaging Architecture & Strategic Narrative DevelopmentCreation of keyword-informed messaging frameworks tailored for enterprise buyers, investors, analysts, and media.3. Authority-Driven PR StrategyPress releases, contributed articles, and media outreach aligned to Google's E-E-A-T principles (Experience, Expertise, Authority, Trust) to strengthen both coverage and search authority.4. Executive Expert PositioningOngoing positioning of leadership as recognized industry voices through media commentary, thought leadership placements, and strategic profile development.5. Continuous Authority OptimizationMonitoring AI summaries, domain authority, search rankings, and narrative alignment to ensure sustained visibility as the company scales.Unlike traditional agencies that often separate media relations from SEO and rely heavily on junior account teams, AMP operates exclusively with senior consultants who bring 20+ years of experience leading high-stakes communications initiatives. The firm has supported brands including Roblox, Adobe, HP Enterprise, Salesforce (via MuleSoft), Cisco, Jaguar Land Rover, LinkedIn, and numerous venture-backed technology companies across AI, cybersecurity, SaaS, fintech, and health tech.About AMP Marketing and Public RelationsAMP Marketing and Public Relations is a senior-led strategic communications consultancy specializing in authority building for technology, AI, cybersecurity, healthcare, SaaS and high-growth companies. AMP leadership has helped leading technology brands, including Adobe, LinkedIn, Cisco, Roblox, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and MuleSoft, build industry authority, launch breakthrough innovations and secure global media visibility.Through the AMP Authority Engine, the firm integrates public relations, SEO and AI search strategy to help brands and thought leaders shape how they are discovered, referenced and trusted in an AI-driven information landscape.For more information, visit:

Cara Milan

AMP Marketing and PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AMP Launches Authority EngineTM to Help CMOs Build Brand Authority in AI Search News Provided By AMP Marketing and PR September 30, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.