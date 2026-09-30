Emeryville Restaurant Week Starts Thursday

Emeryville Restaurant Week

30+ Restaurants

Emeryville Restaurant Week Flyer

30+ establishments offer 11 days of special menus, dining deals and flavors from around the world beginning October 1

- George Masarweh, Owner Doyle Street Café

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is almost over. Emeryville Restaurant Week begins Thursday, October 1, kicking off 11 days of dining throughout the city, with participating establishments offering special menu items, prix fixe menus and discounts through Sunday, October 11.

At EmeryvilleRestaurantWeek, diners can find the complete lineup, see each establishment's Restaurant Week offer, download a PDF map, and use the interactive map to plan where to go.

The lineup spans generations of Emeryville's dining scene, from Trader Vic's, an Emeryville landmark since 1972 and Doyle Street Café which has been in Emeryville for 35 years, to Tokyo Central's Hand Roll Factory, one of the city's newest dining destinations.

“We're excited to be part of Emeryville Restaurant Week and to introduce more people to Hand Roll Factory,” said Daisuke Sato, Store Manager, Tokyo Central Emeryville.“It's a chance for us to share something new with the community and be part of everything happening in Emeryville's food scene.”

Diners can also enter to win prizes by completing a short survey during Restaurant Week, with gift cards from local restaurants and shops, a grand prize and more.

“Doyle Street Café registered to be part of Emeryville Restaurant Week with a special offer and a hope,” says Owner George Masarweh.“Our hope is that all the Emeryville restaurants, cafes and sweet shops continue to succeed and provide the community with great culinary experiences!”

Make a Day - or Night - of It

Restaurant Week coincides with Emeryville Art & Culture Month, so a meal can be just one part of the day. Visitors can explore the city's public art, shopping, entertainment and waterfront while discovering dining destinations along the way.

The free Emery Go-Round makes it easy to get around, connecting MacArthur BART with destinations throughout Emeryville, with service approximately 5:30a.m. – 10p.m. weekdays, 8a.m. – 10p.m. Saturday and 9a.m. – 7p.m. Sunday.

Event Details

Dates: October 1–11, 2026

Where: Participating restaurants and dining destinations throughout Emeryville

Information, offers and map: emeryvillerestaurantweek

Emeryville Restaurant Week is produced by Destination Emeryville and the Emeryville Commerce Connection (ECC), with support from Signature Sponsors Bay Street Emeryville and JARS by Fabio Viviani, additional event sponsors, and funding support from the City of Emeryville.

About Destination Emeryville

Destination Emeryville is a program of the Emeryville Commerce Connection (ECC), connecting visitors, residents and businesses to Emeryville's waterfront, public art, restaurants, shops and innovative companies. From day trips and events to discovering what makes the city unique, Destination Emeryville showcases the places, experiences and local stories that define this distinctive community. Learn more at destinationemeryville.

About the Emeryville Commerce Connection (ECC)

The Emeryville Commerce Connection (ECC) is a nonprofit mutual benefit organization (501(c)(6)) dedicated to fostering business relationships that support a healthy, vibrant Emeryville. ECC's membership includes local small businesses, hospitality, arts, biotech, civic organizations and more. Alongside networking events, advocacy and business resources, ECC operates Destination Emeryville, serving as the city's convention and visitors bureau. Learn more at emeryvillecommerceconnection

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Mary Lou Thiercof

Emeryville Commerce Connection

+1 510-336-1047

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Emeryville Restaurant Week Starts Thursday News Provided By Emeryville Commerce Connection September 30, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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