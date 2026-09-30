Ondas Expands Counter-Drone Portfolio With Long-Range Dronebuster REACH -- What Investors Need To Know



The system pairs with Ondas' DTI systems for cueing and integrates with DefenseOS command-and-control software.

Dronebuster has been fielded in more than 50 countries, with over 3,000 units delivered worldwide. Ondas said REACH is designed to operate as part of a layered architecture rather than as a standalone tool.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) has announced the launch of Dronebuster REACH, a long-range, non-kinetic counter-drone system with the first REACH system under contract for delivery to the Office of Naval Research following customer acceptance testing.

ONDS stock traded marginally in the green at the time of writing on Wednesday.

Long-Range Counter-Drone System

REACH applies electronic attack techniques already used across the Dronebuster product line, including command-and-control disruption, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) denial and optional Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) electronic attack.

Ondas said these capabilities are being delivered at longer ranges and higher power. The company describes REACH as a non-kinetic defeat option for engagements that begin outside the range of a handheld effector.

The company did not disclose the value of the contract or the number of systems covered by the arrangement.

Built For A Layered Defense Architecture

Ondas said REACH is designed to operate as part of a layered architecture rather than as a standalone tool.

It pairs with the company's Detect, Track, Identify (DTI) systems for cueing and integrates with DefenseOS, Ondas' open command-and-control software. The company said this allows operators to move from detection to decision to defeat within a single picture.

The architecture can also support a handoff to kinetic interception when a non-kinetic effect is insufficient.

CEO Says REACH Extends Dronebuster Into New Segment

Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas, said Dronebuster is one of the most widely fielded counter-drone systems in the world and that REACH extends the product line into a segment that customers are asking the company to fill.

Brock added that new products such as REACH are how Ondas converts its installed base and strong pipeline into sustained demand across its C-UAS portfolio.

Ryan Hartman, President and CEO of Ondas Sentinel, said operators have told the company that by the time a drone is inside handheld range, they have already lost time. Hartman said REACH pushes engagement out, gives operators room to make decisions, and uses a system that Ondas' customers already know.

Dronebuster's Existing Footprint

REACH builds on Ondas' existing Dronebuster platform. The company said Dronebuster is the only American-made handheld system of its kind and is among the world's most widely deployed handheld counter-drone solutions.

According to Ondas, Dronebuster has been fielded in more than 50 countries, with more than 3,000 units delivered worldwide.

Ondas said its C-UAS portfolio spans detection, non-kinetic defeat and kinetic interception. The portfolio includes Dronebuster handheld effectors, vehicle kits and REACH long-range effectors, DTI detection systems, Sawtooth fixed-site protection, DefenseOS command-and-control software and IonStrike, an autonomous kinetic interceptor.

Retail View On ONDS

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'Bullish' over the past 24 hours, accompanied by 'High' message volume.

ONDS shares have declined nearly 8% year-to-date.

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