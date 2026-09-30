CRWV CEO Says 'No Reduction In Orders' As Coreweave Rolls Out Nvidia Vera Rubin AI Systems



Intrator expects the economics of incremental AI infrastructure to keep improving through 2027 and into early 2028.

He also sees agentic AI driving“substantial demand for CPUs across the board,” alongside continued demand for GPUs. His comments come as CoreWeave announced a series of product and customer updates at its Fully Connected conference in San Francisco.

CoreWeave (CRWV) CEO Mike Intrator said Wednesday that the company has seen no slowdown in orders despite growing regulatory pushback against data-center development, stating that restrictions will shift where AI infrastructure is built rather than reduce demand.

“There has absolutely not been any reduction in orders,” Intrator said in a CNBC interview.“They are not going to in any way reduce the demand. The market is looking for more infrastructure... and it's just a question of where you put it.”

The comments came as CoreWeave announced a series of product and customer updates at its Fully Connected conference in San Francisco, including the availability of Nvidia's (NVDA) latest Vera Rubin NVL72 systems and the launch of CoreWeave Forge, a new development platform for AI models and agents.

CRWV stock gained over 1% in morning trade amid broader market strength after PCE data came in lower than expected. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CoreWeave trended in 'bullish' territory over the past day.

CoreWeave Brings Nvidia Vera Rubin Into Production

CoreWeave said Cognition, the AI company behind coding agent Devin, is the first customer to run production workloads on Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 architecture.

In the interview, Intrator stated the combination of Nvidia's GPU and CPU architecture as a major development, saying the integration can drive significant performance gains as the components operate together inside the same server.

CoreWeave said the Vera Rubin deployment builds on its relationship with Nvidia, which dates back to the Volta generation in 2017. The company said its software stack allows customers to operate workloads across multiple Nvidia GPU generations while adopting newer systems.

NVDA stock gained over 2% in morning trade, just $5.00 shy of clocking a new record high at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares trended in 'neutral' territory over the past day. The company announced a new three-year software deal with Jacobs (J) earlier in the day.

CEO Sees Higher Infrastructure Yields Through 2028

Intrator also pushed back on concerns that higher interest rates could undermine the economics of AI infrastructure.“The margins that we are earning are expanding faster than the rates are going up,” he said, adding that the profitability of incremental infrastructure is higher than it was a year ago.

He expects that trend to continue through 2027 and into early 2028, citing continued demand from enterprise and consumer customers and the revenue being generated by companies deploying AI infrastructure.

CoreWeave Launches Forge For AI Development

CoreWeave also unveiled Forge, a development layer designed to connect model and agent development, evaluation, observability and deployment in a single environment.

The platform combines CoreWeave services with Weights & Biases Models, OpenPipe's post-training capabilities and the open-source marimo notebook project. MasterClass and Canva are already using Forge, CoreWeave said.

CRWV stock has gained around 22% so far this year.

Read also: CRWV Stock Gets An 'Outperform' Rating – William Blair Says Rapid Scaling Of AI Is Creating Substantial Demand

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