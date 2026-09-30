Reels Over Security? Bihar Cop Faces Action After Instagram Videos At Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral!

A female police officer in Bihar is facing potential disciplinary action after a video of her making Instagram Reels while on security duty went viral online. The constable has been identified as Sakshi Agarwal and was assigned to crowd control at Devghat in Gaya for the annual Pitru Paksha Mela. The major religious gathering draws thousands of pilgrims from across India and abroad to perform traditional rituals for their ancestors.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ❤️ kajal ❤️ (@kajal_agrawal_s.k)

In the video circulating on social media, Agarwal can be seen posing and recording content in her police uniform alongside other on-duty personnel. The clip quickly sparked criticism online, with many questioning whether officers were staying focused on pilgrim safety during such a high-profile event.

Police personnel told not to make personal Reels

Addressing the incident, Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar emphasized that police officers are strictly banned from recording or sharing personal social media videos while on duty.

आज दिनांक 30.09.2026 को पितृपक्ष मेला महासंगम-2026 के मद्देनजर नगर पुलिस अधीक्षक, गया एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक, ग्रामीण, गया द्वारा विष्णुपद मंदिर स्थित अस्थाई थाना में बैठक की गई।बैठक के दौरान मेला क्षेत्र में विधि-व्यवस्था, श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा (1/2)

- GAYA POLICE (गया (बिहार) पुलिस ) (@GAYAPOLICEBIHAR) September 30, 2026

"A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is already in place stating that no one is permitted to record personal videos while on duty and post them on social media," SSP Kumar said, adding that formal action will be taken if the department confirms a breach of regulations, reported India Today.

Police authorities are now reviewing the footage to determine if official conduct rules were broken.