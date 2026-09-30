Roadhitter: Redefine Off-Road Electric Scooter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZonDoo flagship model for hyper scooter enthusiasts & hardcore players.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZonDoo E‐Mobility officially introduces the RoadHitter, its next‐generation hyper‐performance off‐road electric scooter designed to fix common performance trade‐offs found in competing models.

Engineered for high‐speed off‐road exploration as well as long‐distance daily commuting, the RoadHitter features a 10,000‐W peak dual‐motor system paired with a 72‐V high‐performance lithium‐ion battery. It delivers a top speed of 68 mph and a maximum range of up to 80 miles per charge. It stands out as an off‐road scooter that balances uncompromised power, speed, build robustness, and long‐term riding comfort for electric‐adventure enthusiasts.

Many mid‐range and budget‐friendly off‐road scooters fail to live up to their“all‐terrain” marketing promises. Common shortcomings include small wheels with poor terrain adaptability, 2,000‐5,000‐W motor systems prone to overheating under heavy loads, limited real‐world battery range of 20‐40 miles with questionable thermal safety, flimsy frames, basic suspension that bottoms out easily, and inadequate high‐speed braking performance. Too many competing brands prioritize cosmetic add‐ons such as RGB lighting instead of upgrading core performance and safety components.







RoadHitter was built from the ground‐up by ZonDoo to address those well‐known pain points. The development team prioritized core hardware performance over decorative extras.

It is fitted with 13‐inch heavy‐duty all‐terrain tubeless tires - well above the industry's typical 10‐11‐inch standard - delivering improved ground clearance and reliable grip across rough terrain at varying speeds. Its 10,000‐W peak dual brushless motor generates sustained torque for 55‐percent grade inclines, supporting hours‐long off‐road use without motor overheating or component failure.







The 72V/5C high-discharge lithium-ion battery maintains consistent power output even under maximum load, delivering an 80-mile range that eliminates range anxiety, with dual fast charging completing a full charge in 6–8 hours.

The scooter also features a dual 72V/70A controller system, a high-strength aluminum frame with 550-lb load capacity, 1,500-lb rated full hydraulic suspension, and dual oil hydraulic brakes with EABS for reliable, fade-resistant stopping power.

Stripped of unnecessary frills, it retains only practical features including a smart LCD display, NFC one-tap startup, cruise control and full 360° safety lighting.

“The RoadHitter is built for riders who want unfiltered riding pleasure, not gimmicks,” said Leon, Chief Product Officer at ZonDoo Mobility. Versatile enough for daily urban commuting, backcountry trail riding and long-distance exploration, the RoadHitter is available for order now via ZonDoo's official website and authorized retailers. Founded in 2019, ZonDoo is a premium e-mobility brand dedicated to crafting sturdy, high-performance scooters for a smarter, greener mobility future.

Availability

The RoadHitter is available for order now via the official ZonDoo website and select authorized mobility retailers. For full specifications, pricing and warranty details, visit .

Where are ZonDoo going?

Founded in 2019 by global riding lovers, ZonDoo is a premium electric mobility brand focused on two-wheeled freedom and solving riders' real frustrations. ZonDoo skips cheap corner-cutting to craft sturdy, well-engineered rides with authentic value and fun.Upholding core values of Honest, Professional, Dedicated and Happy, it pours resources into R&D and full-process transparency, cooperating closely with worldwide partners across design, production, storage and aftersales.

Driven by the mission of Sheer Riding Pleasure, ZonDoo keeps producing hardcore, powerful & sturdy electric scooters for a smarter, greener & more sustainable world.

Media Contact

MAICHUHAI TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

[Name]:Leon

[Title]:Inquiry Regarding RoadHitter

[Email Address]:...

[Phone Number]:+8618675590968

[Website URL]:

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at