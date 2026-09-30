LINC INVESTOR DEADLINE: Lincoln Educational Services Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The LINC Class Action Lawsuit-HBSS

The developments have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into claims that Lincoln Educational violated the securities laws.

The firm encourages Lincoln Educational investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. Persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ($LINC) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Lincoln Educational's statements about its student starts, a metric that features prominently within the company's financial reports.

On May 11, 2026, Lincoln Educational reported its Q1 2026 earnings and held its related investor call. Among other things, management emphasized“'[t]he 19.5% student start growth during the first quarter exceeded our expectations, which has led to increasing our student start growth guidance for the full year to between 10% and 14%.” During the related investor call, management emphasized“the continuing momentum in our business” and“strong, sustained demand” in the business.

The market reacted favorably to the news and narrative going forward, sending the price of Lincoln Educational shares up $4.75 (+10.6%) that day.

Investors' expectations were dashed on August 10, 2026, when the company reported its Q2 2026 earnings and held its related investor call. Of significant concern was the revelation that student starts grew a paltry 1%, seemingly at odds with the“continuing momentum” and“strong, sustained demand” narrative conveyed just three months earlier. In addition, management said“[d]uring the first quarter of this year, we achieved student start growth of nearly 20%, and we expected second quarter start growth to moderate to approximately half this rate.”

This news drove the price of Lincoln Educational shares down $10.22 (-24.9%), wiping out over $300 million of the company's market capitalization in a single day.

If you invested in Lincoln Educational and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Lincoln Educational should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...