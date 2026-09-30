Regarding Media Reports Concerning Our Principal Shareholder
The Company continues to operate as usual: scheduled trips are proceeding as planned, and the Company continues to fulfil its obligations to customers and partners. The Company's existing management and governance structure remains in place.
The Company will inform investors without delay of any further material information in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.
Aleksejs Kriščuks
CEO
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