VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions On Shares From September 21, 2026, To September 25, 2026
|Issuer's name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|21/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|1 887
|111,442793
|AQEU
|VINCI
|21/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|8 916
|111,517340
|CEUX
|VINCI
|21/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|1 950
|111,471795
|TQEX
|VINCI
|21/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|69 750
|111,815691
|XPAR
|VINCI
|22/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|2 550
|112,136275
|AQEU
|VINCI
|22/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|11 843
|112,054834
|CEUX
|VINCI
|22/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|2 350
|112,139362
|TQEX
|VINCI
|22/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|64 440
|112,422980
|XPAR
|VINCI
|23/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|9 970
|111,233200
|AQEU
|VINCI
|23/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|24 602
|111,229445
|CEUX
|VINCI
|23/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|10 200
|111,078186
|TQEX
|VINCI
|23/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|53 100
|111,319263
|XPAR
|VINCI
|24/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|18 900
|110,224339
|AQEU
|VINCI
|24/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|24 650
|110,362069
|CEUX
|VINCI
|24/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|8 150
|110,337117
|TQEX
|VINCI
|24/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|74 700
|110,889415
|XPAR
|VINCI
|25/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|10 948
|111,187706
|AQEU
|VINCI
|25/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|10 373
|111,005572
|CEUX
|VINCI
|25/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|5 200
|110,937337
|TQEX
|VINCI
|25/09/2026
|FR0000125486
|73 479
|111,397133
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|487 958
|111,3805
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
Attachment
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Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 21-09-26 to 25-09-26
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