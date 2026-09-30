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VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions On Shares From September 21, 2026, To September 25, 2026


2026-09-30 11:47:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, September 30, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from September 21, 2026, to September 25, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 21, 2026, to September 25, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 21/09/2026 FR0000125486 1 887 111,442793 AQEU
VINCI 21/09/2026 FR0000125486 8 916 111,517340 CEUX
VINCI 21/09/2026 FR0000125486 1 950 111,471795 TQEX
VINCI 21/09/2026 FR0000125486 69 750 111,815691 XPAR
VINCI 22/09/2026 FR0000125486 2 550 112,136275 AQEU
VINCI 22/09/2026 FR0000125486 11 843 112,054834 CEUX
VINCI 22/09/2026 FR0000125486 2 350 112,139362 TQEX
VINCI 22/09/2026 FR0000125486 64 440 112,422980 XPAR
VINCI 23/09/2026 FR0000125486 9 970 111,233200 AQEU
VINCI 23/09/2026 FR0000125486 24 602 111,229445 CEUX
VINCI 23/09/2026 FR0000125486 10 200 111,078186 TQEX
VINCI 23/09/2026 FR0000125486 53 100 111,319263 XPAR
VINCI 24/09/2026 FR0000125486 18 900 110,224339 AQEU
VINCI 24/09/2026 FR0000125486 24 650 110,362069 CEUX
VINCI 24/09/2026 FR0000125486 8 150 110,337117 TQEX
VINCI 24/09/2026 FR0000125486 74 700 110,889415 XPAR
VINCI 25/09/2026 FR0000125486 10 948 111,187706 AQEU
VINCI 25/09/2026 FR0000125486 10 373 111,005572 CEUX
VINCI 25/09/2026 FR0000125486 5 200 110,937337 TQEX
VINCI 25/09/2026 FR0000125486 73 479 111,397133 XPAR
TOTAL 487 958 111,3805

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 21-09-26 to 25-09-26

MENAFN30092026004107003653ID1111740469



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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