SOTI Achieves 94 NPS, Extending Five-Year Streak Of World-Class Customer Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI, a global leader in enterprise mobility and mobile-device management solutions, has once again set the bar for customer service excellence, achieving an exceptional

The latest result marks five consecutive years of world-class customer loyalty and service, with SOTI maintaining an NPS of 89 or higher every year since 2022:

While many technology companies talk about customer obsession, SOTI has made it a measurable, sustained competitive advantage.

Net Promoter Score

Ranging from -100 to +100, Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a customer satisfaction metric that measures how likely people are to recommend a company, product, or service to a friend or colleague. NPS is widely considered the corporate "gold standard" for measuring customer loyalty and sentiment.

Five Consecutive Years of Strong Customer Loyalty

SOTI's 94 NPS in 2026 isn't simply a strong annual result, it represents the culmination of a five-year commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

The achievement demonstrates remarkable consistency. From an already impressive 89 NPS in 2022, SOTI has continued to raise and maintain its performance, reaching the mid-90s and sustaining that level year after year.

“Service Excellence at SOTI is about more than delivering exceptional support; it's about earning the trust of our customers and partners every day. Our product is best in class, and we believe that it should be matched by an exceptional experience at every touchpoint. We listen, we act, we exceed expectations, and most importantly, we deliver on our promises. This NPS achievement is a testament to the passion and commitment of our global team and the trust our customers and partners place in us.” – Mustafa Ebadi, Chief Operating Officer at SOTI.

But don't take their word for it. SightMill, an independent customer experience and NPS platform, has ranked SOTI among the highest-performing EMM technology companies in the world. *

The message is clear: SOTI customers aren't just satisfied. They are advocates.

SOTI's customer experience begins with its technology. Through its portfolio of enterprise mobility solutions, SOTI helps organizations securely manage, support and optimize their mobile and connected devices in some of the world's most demanding operational environments.

But great technology is only part of the equation.

SOTI believes that exceptional customer experiences ultimately come from exceptional people.

Over the past five years, SOTI has placed an increased emphasis on a simple but powerful hiring philosophy: hire for both aptitude AND attitude, but put personality first.

The company seeks people who are charismatic, highly technical, and eager to roll up their sleeves and help customers solve problems. Rather than simply hiring people who can do the job, SOTI looks for people who genuinely want to do the job; and want to do it exceptionally well.

That philosophy has become an important part of SOTI's culture and a defining element of its customer experience.

The Human Difference

Enterprise mobility can be complex. Customers rely on SOTI technology to keep critical operations moving, often in environments where downtime isn't an option.

When those customers need help, they expect more than a technically correct answer. They expect someone who listens, understands the urgency, takes ownership and stays with the problem until it is solved.

“NPS isn't just a number at SOTI; it's a reflection of how we show up for our customers. We hire the best, expect the best, and deliver an experience that sets the standard for the industry.” – Mark Schmidt, Global Director of Technical Support at SOTI.

By combining deep technical expertise with energy, empathy and a willingness to get involved, SOTI has created a customer-service culture designed around solving problems, building relationships and earning trust.

World-class service isn't a campaign at SOTI. It's a culture.

SOTI's culture is built into the products it develops, the people it hires and the way those people show up for customers every day.

As SOTI looks ahead, the goal isn't simply to protect a 94 NPS.

The goal is to make 94 the floor, not the ceiling.

About SOTI

SOTI is a global provider of enterprise software solutions that go beyond traditional MDM/EMM/UEM. For over 30 years, SOTI has been trusted by companies to get the most out of their mobile operations. It continues to be recognized as an industry leader and an innovator in the mobile management space and beyond.

*SightMill data validated since 2024

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact: SOTI Media Relations...