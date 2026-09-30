South Dakota Pharmacists Association And Instockrx Partner To Launch Member Marketplace For South Dakota Pharmacies

The South Dakota Pharmacists Association in partnership with InStockRx.

Amanda Bacon, Executive Director of the South Dakota Pharmacists Association, on what the marketplace does for members.

What the SDPhA Marketplace does for a member pharmacy: recover cash, source what you need, trade with verified pharmacies.

InStockRx, the pharmacy-to-pharmacy marketplace where verified pharmacies buy and sell brand medications.

SDPhA members can use the marketplace to reduce waste, recover value from excess inventory, and keep needed medications moving across the state.

- Amanda Bacon, Executive Director, South Dakota Pharmacists AssociationBROOKINGS, SD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InStockRx today announced a partnership with the South Dakota Pharmacists Association (SDPhA), one of the longest-standing associations in South Dakota and a representative of the pharmacy profession since 1886.Through the partnership, SDPhA members will have access to the SDPhA Marketplace, powered by InStockRx. Member pharmacies can list excess inventory, search for medications they need, and complete transactions directly with other verified pharmacies through the platform.“InStockRx gives our members a practical tool to help address medication availability challenges by connecting pharmacies that need medications with those that have excess inventory,” said Amanda Bacon, Executive Director of the South Dakota Pharmacists Association.“It helps keep medications in use, reduce waste, and strengthen pharmacy-to-pharmacy connections, all in support of patient care across South Dakota.”For SDPhA member pharmacies, access to the marketplace is included as part of annual membership. There is no separate monthly platform fee to join or use the service. Pharmacies pay for the medications they purchase through the marketplace, while selling pharmacies can recover value from inventory that might otherwise remain unused.In South Dakota, pharmacies often serve as essential healthcare access points for their communities. The SDPhA Marketplace gives member pharmacies another way to locate needed medications and move excess stock toward pharmacies that can use it, supporting the broader goal of keeping medications available to patients across the state.“South Dakota's pharmacy community plays an essential role in keeping care accessible,” said Mac Dougherty, CEO of InStockRx.“This partnership gives SDPhA members a practical marketplace for inventory while also supporting the association's long-term work on behalf of pharmacy professionals across the state.”SDPhA will receive a percentage of completed transactions, creating a new source of non-dues revenue that can be reinvested in association programs, advocacy, education, and member services. SDPhA and InStockRx have already begun onboarding several member pharmacies, giving them an early opportunity to explore the platform and help inform the broader rollout.InStockRx introduced the marketplace to SDPhA members during the association's 140th Annual Convention, held September 10-12 in Brookings.Each transaction on InStockRx carries the same T3 information a wholesaler provides, including Transaction Information, Transaction History, and Transaction Statement, supporting member pharmacies' DSCSA recordkeeping.About InStockRxInStockRx connects verified pharmacies in a direct marketplace for buying and selling brand medications. Pharmacies can list excess inventory, search by NDC or drug name, make and receive offers, track orders and documentation, and trade through private Trading Partner Groups. Each transaction carries the same T3 information a wholesaler provides, supporting DSCSA recordkeeping. InStockRx is free to join, with no monthly fees. Learn more at instockrx.About South Dakota Pharmacists AssociationFounded in 1886, the South Dakota Pharmacists Association (SDPhA) is one of the longest-standing associations in South Dakota. SDPhA represents the pharmacy profession by advancing patient care, enhancing public awareness, and serving in the best interest of public health and pharmacy. Learn more at sdpha.

Melissa Jostand, Chief Marketing Officer

InStockRx

+1 813-213-4945

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South Dakota Pharmacists Association and InStockRx Partner to Launch Member Marketplace for South Dakota Pharmacies News Provided By InStockRx September 30, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology



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