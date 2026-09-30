Abetter Design Company Bursts Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel Onto Toy Scene

Playing in the Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel

Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel (box)

New product encourages active play for preschoolers.

- David Beker, president of ABetter Design CompanyBRIGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bursting onto the toy scene, ABetter Design Company, the innovative force behind some of today's most exciting active play products, today announced the launch of its new Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel TM.The dynamic new toy creates a continuous stream of bubbles flowing through a lightweight, easy-to-assemble tunnel structure, encouraging kids to crawl, run, and play through a magical cascade of bubbles.Designed to spark movement, laughter, and imagination, Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel ($59.99 for ages 3+) transforms ordinary spaces into interactive play zones, perfect for gatherings, parties, and everyday fun. A testament to its play value, The Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel was just named as a Toy Insider Top Holiday Pick for 2026.“We're always looking for ways to reimagine active play and create products that give kids a unique and imaginative experience,” said David Beker, President of ABetter Design Company.“With the Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel, we've taken something kids already love, bubbles, and turned it into an active highlight.”Designed with both fun and convenience in mind, the Splash Jam Bubble TunnelTM features:.Continuous bubble flow for uninterrupted play.Quick and easy setup for instant backyard entertainment.Durable, lightweight construction for repeated seasonal use.Engaging, active play that encourages movement and social interactionPerfect for birthdays, playdates, and spontaneous summer fun, the Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel is positioned to be one of the season's hottest toys-offering a fresh twist on classic bubble play with a high-energy, experiential format kids can't resist.With a proven record of delivering inventive, activity-driven products, ABetter Design Company continues to raise the bar for outdoor play. Building on the success of its award-winning portfolio that already includes fan-favorites like Splash Jam Aqua SwordTM and Cornhole ShootoutTM, Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel is the latest example of the company's commitment to combine creativity, quality and fun that gets kids off screens and into motion.ABetter Design Company also now adds the Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel as a feature to its new distribution division, a B2B-focused service created to help small-to-mid-sized toy companies and inventors scale their businesses through comprehensive sales, logistics, and retail distribution services.Recently, the company announced that it is partnering with a curated group of standout companies across multiple toy categories to enable a comprehensive sales effort and delivery to retail that brings valuable, high-quality, innovative products to the hands of consumers. The portfolio of complementary brands has created a strong, more complete play experience at retail, while giving all the brands an infrastructure that enables them to grow successfully.About ABetter Design Company:The mission of ABetter Design Company is to create, manufacture and market original, new products for active play. The lead products demonstrate the company's commitment to innovative, action-oriented products for children and teens. An arm of the company provides comprehensive B2B distribution services with sales, logistics, and retail placement to a curated group of toy companies and inventors seeking to scale their presence across multiple retail channels. Services are offered to help emerging brands scale more efficiently by granting access to established retail relationships, national and specialty sales representation, warehousing, fulfillment, and strategic guidance. For more information, visit and follow us on Instagram and TikTok.

Gregory Walsh

ABetter Design Company

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ABetter Design Company Bursts Splash Jam Bubble Tunnel Onto Toy Scene News Provided By Gregory Walsh, ABetter Design Company September 30, 2026, 15:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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