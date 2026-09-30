Bailey R. Nordgaard, MBA, Builds A Diversified Entrepreneurial Career Alongside Work As A Livestock Appraiser

WI, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Supporting Livestock Producers Through Entrepreneurship, Valuation, Marketing, and Farm-Level Advisory ServicesBailey R. Nordgaard, MBA, is an agriculture professional and entrepreneur whose career centers on building and managing multiple businesses alongside her work in livestock valuation. Based in Fairchild, Wisconsin, Bailey and her husband run a diversified portfolio of ventures, including their farm operation, the Legacy Livestock cattle hauling business, an Airbnb property, and Bailey's own digital marketing business. Alongside this entrepreneurial work, Bailey serves part-time as a Livestock Appraiser with Premier Livestock & Auctions, where she helps catalog dairy cattle for weekly sales and appraises cattle as needed.Bailey holds a Bachelor of Science in Dairy Science with a minor in Agricultural Business from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls, along with an MBA. Her career in agriculture began shortly after graduating in 2020 and has since provided her with experience across multiple areas of the industry. Her professional background includes agricultural marketing with a farm-to-table business, accounts payable and grain marketing in a cooperative setting, and teaching high school mathematics during the post-graduation transition period.Today, Bailey has scaled back her hours with Premier Livestock & Auctions to a part-time role, a decision she and her husband made so she could focus on raising their two young children while growing their family's businesses. In her current work with Premier, Bailey sorts through information to catalog dairy cattle for sale each week and appraises cattle on an as-needed basis - a shift from the more demanding pace of her earlier full-time role. She still values the work and the connection it gives her to producers, but it no longer sits at the center of her professional identity.Outside of her part-time appraisal work, Bailey is deeply involved in multiple entrepreneurial ventures with her husband. Their businesses include their farm operation, the Legacy Livestock cattle hauling business, and an Airbnb property they manage, alongside Bailey's own digital marketing business. Managing multiple ventures has reinforced Bailey's belief in entrepreneurship, diversification, and the value of pursuing different opportunities.Bailey attributes her success to being entrepreneurial-minded and believing strongly in having multiple streams of income. She and her husband have explored many different business ventures because agriculture is a very volatile market. Some years bring very tight margins in the sectors of agriculture they are involved in, while other years are more profitable depending on the market and what is happening around the world.For Bailey, maintaining multiple sources of income has helped build resilience and adaptability. She also credits her upbringing on a dairy farm as fundamental to her success. Growing up around agriculture gave her a deep understanding of the industry and a genuine passion for helping farmers and producers, which continues to shape her part-time work as an appraiser.She is also a strong believer in being passionate about many different things and showing people that they can be involved in multiple ventures simultaneously. Even while raising two young children, Bailey continues to balance her businesses, her part-time appraisal work, and family life. Her husband tells her she is“Superwoman,” although some days she feels like she is simply in survival mode. Still, she enjoys sharing her story and reaching as many people as she can to show them what is possible.One of the most important pieces of career advice Bailey has received is that she can build a successful career, pursue a strong college education, and become an entrepreneur while also embracing her roles as a mother and wife. That perspective has helped shape how she approaches both her professional and personal responsibilities, including her decision to scale back her outside work hours to focus on her family and her own businesses.For young women entering agriculture, Bailey's message is straightforward: they can and will succeed. She encourages them to remain committed to hard work and dedication while also staying flexible and willing to pivot when opportunities or challenges arise - including the flexibility to reshape a career around what matters most at different stages of life. Her own experience across entrepreneurship, livestock appraisal, and agricultural marketing reflects her belief that there is room to pursue different paths within the industry.One of the biggest challenges Bailey currently faces is balancing everything as an entrepreneur and a mother of two young children. At the same time, she sees significant opportunities within agriculture. Cattle prices are currently high, creating opportunities but also placing greater expectations on those working in livestock appraisal and the auction barn environment.Bailey and her husband also work hard through their farm operation and cattle hauling business to help producers maximize their profits, particularly as the cost of other goods and services continues to rise. She recognizes that agriculture will always be influenced by changing markets and global events, making flexibility and diversified income particularly important.Another area Bailey sees as an opportunity is education. She believes many people know very little about agriculture and do not fully understand where their food comes from or how much work goes into getting agricultural products from the ground to the store. Sharing her experiences and helping others better understand the industry is an important part of what motivates her.Family and community remain equally important to Bailey. Spending time with family and friends is a major priority, even though her busy schedule does not always allow as much time for it as she would like. She enjoys being outdoors, going for walks, and hiking, while also maintaining a strong interest in health and wellness, including water ionization, particularly given the importance she places on water with two young children.Bailey's connection to agriculture remains deeply personal. Having grown up on a dairy farm, helping farmers and producers is work that is especially meaningful to her, even in her scaled-back role. She works hard to help producers maximize their profits and continues to look for ways to educate others about agriculture and the opportunities within it.Her family is also enthusiastic supporters of Wisconsin sports, particularly the Badgers and Packers. Community involvement is another important part of Bailey's life, whether volunteering at dairy breakfasts or supporting local agricultural events such as the county fair.Through her entrepreneurial ventures, part-time work as a livestock appraiser, and involvement in her agricultural community, Bailey R. Nordgaard continues to demonstrate the value of hard work, adaptability, education, and pursuing multiple passions. Her career reflects a commitment to building a diversified, family-centered business life while showing other women that it is possible to run multiple ventures, remain connected to agriculture, and stay dedicated to family and community.Learn More about Bailey R. Nordgaard:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Bailey R. Nordgaard, MBA, Builds a Diversified Entrepreneurial Career Alongside Work as a Livestock Appraiser News Provided By Influential Women September 30, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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