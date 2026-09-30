Who Protects Consumers When Beauty Licensing Requirements Change?

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As States Reconsider Beauty Licensing Requirements, Regulators Put Consumer Protection at Center of National Conversation

MCCLEARY, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- State regulatory leaders gathering in Montana will examine education, competency, testing, mobility and evolving professional standards.As states across the country continue to evaluate occupational licensing requirements, leaders responsible for regulating the beauty professions will gather in Billings, Montana, October 19–22 for the National Interstate Council of State Boards of Cosmetology (NIC) Annual Conference.The national meeting will bring together state board members, executive directors, regulators, testing professionals, educators and industry leaders to examine issues affecting consumer protection, professional competency, education, testing, licensing and mobility within the beauty and wellness professions.Occupational licensing remains an active state policy issue, including measures involving required education, examinations, regulatory oversight, reciprocity and delicensing. NIC believes efforts to reduceNational Leaders Gather in BillingsThe 2026 NIC Annual Conference begins with a welcome reception Monday evening, October 19, followed by conference programming October 20–22 at the Northern Hotel in Billings, Montana. Conference discussions will give regulators and industry stakeholders an opportunity to share perspectives, examine emerging issues and consider how national standards and interstate cooperation can support consumer safety and a highly qualified professional workforce.Media Interview Topics.Consumer protection and public safety.Education and competency requirements.Occupational licensing reform.Professional testing and national standards.License mobility and portability.Changes affecting cosmetology, barbering, esthetics, manicuring and related professions.The role of state regulatory boards in public protectionAbout NICThe National Interstate Council of State Boards of Cosmetology (NIC) supports state regulatory boards and promotes national standards related to competency, testing and the regulation of cosmetology and related professions.MEDIA CONTACT: Susan Colard | Executive Director |... | 803-922-7476Additional media release attached unnecessary barriers to work should also preserve appropriate protections for consumers receiving professional services.Beauty and wellness professionals work directly with the public and may provide services involving chemicals, implements, electrical equipment and close physical contact. Consumers may also have health conditions or other circumstances that can increase risk. Education, training and demonstrated competency therefore remain important parts of the national licensing discussion.“As states consider changes to occupational licensing, consumer protection must remain an essential part of that discussion,” said Susan Colard, Executive Director of NIC.“We support opportunities that allow qualified professionals to enter the workforce and move more easily between states, while ensuring that individuals providing services to the public have demonstrated the knowledge and competency necessary to do so safely.”

Susan Colard

Nat Interstate Council of State Brds of Cosmetology, (NIC)

+1 803-922-7476

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Who Protects Consumers When Beauty Licensing Requirements Change? News Provided By National Interstate Council of State Boards of Cosmetology, (NIC) September 30, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.