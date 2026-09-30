Jake's List Continues A Nationwide Rollout For Service Businesses By Allowing Them To Review Their Customers

Jake's List Expands Its Mission to Level the Playing Field Between Service Businesses and Homeowners With Free Customer Reviews and Customer Research

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jake's List Continues Nationwide Rollout of Customer Review Platform for Service BusinessesJake's List, an online platform created for service businesses, is continuing its nationwide rollout with a focus on a relatively new concept in the online-review marketplace: allowing service businesses to review and research the customers they serve.Online reviews have traditionally centered on consumers evaluating businesses. Customers can research contractors, read ratings and reviews, and compare companies before deciding whom to hire. Jake's List was created around a different part of that relationship - giving service businesses an online platform to document their experiences working with residential customers.The company describes the concept as a two-sided review environment in which both participants in a service transaction can contribute information.A Different Approach to Online ReviewsJake's List is designed for businesses that regularly work at residential properties, including HVAC companies, plumbers, electricians, roofers, landscapers, concrete contractors, remodelers, painters, flooring companies, cleaning companies, pest-control companies, restoration companies, tree-service companies, pool-service companies, fencing contractors, handymen, pressure-washing companies, junk-removal companies, appliance-repair businesses and general contractors.The platform allows participating service businesses to submit customer reviews and share information about their experiences with residential customers.Customer reviews can include positive and negative experiences, with the company emphasizing that both types of information are important to developing a useful review network.Jake's List also provides businesses with the ability to research available customer information and review customer experiences before taking on residential work.Creating a Two-Sided Review MarketplaceThe concept behind Jake's List is based on an existing feature of the service industry: customers routinely research businesses before entering into a transaction.Jake's List applies a similar review concept to the other side of the relationship.“We believe service businesses should have an opportunity to research the customers they are considering working for, just as homeowners have traditionally been able to research the businesses they hire.”The company says the objective is to create a more balanced source of information for residential service transactions rather than replacing existing business-review platforms.Under the Jake's List model:Service businesses can review customers.Positive and negative customer experiences can be documented.Businesses can research available customer-review information before accepting residential work.Customer Reviews as a Resource for Service BusinessesResidential service companies frequently make decisions before a job begins involving scheduling, labor, materials, travel and other business resources.Jake's List is designed to give those businesses another source of information to consider when evaluating a potential residential customer.The company says the platform is not intended to determine whether a business should accept a particular customer. Instead, customer-review information is intended to provide additional context that a service business can consider as part of its own decision-making process.Free Participation and Nationwide ExpansionAs Jake's List continues expanding across the United States, the company is seeking to build a larger network of service businesses and customer experiences.The company says its approach is centered on making customer reviews available to service businesses without charging them simply for participating in the review process.Jake's List believes that the usefulness of a customer-review network depends on participation and the development of a broad collection of experiences from service businesses operating in different markets and industries.A New Category of Online Review InformationJake's List is positioning its nationwide rollout around what the company considers an underdeveloped area of online information: reviews of customers by the businesses that serve them.While websites and platforms have long allowed consumers to research businesses, the company says there has been considerably less online infrastructure devoted to helping service businesses research customer experiences.Jake's List was developed specifically around that gap.The company's long-term objective is to establish a nationwide customer-review network for the residential service industry, giving service professionals a place to document experiences and giving other participating businesses access to that information.“We see this as the beginning of a different type of online review marketplace,” the company said.“The goal is to create a resource where information can flow in both directions between service businesses and the customers they serve.”About Jake's ListJake's List, LLC is an online customer-review platform created for service businesses. The platform allows service professionals to review customers, research customer experiences and contribute information to a growing network of residential customer reviews.For more information, visit jakeslist.Media Contact:Jake's List, LLCjakeslist

Markus Sterle

Jake's List, LLC

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Jake's List Continues A Nationwide Rollout For Service Businesses By Allowing Them To Review Their Customers News Provided By Jake's List September 30, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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