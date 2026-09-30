Georgetown And Scott County Proclaim October 2026 Manufacturing Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Scott County will celebrate Manufacturing Month with student tours of nine local manufacturers and a focus on local career opportunities.

- Jack Connor, Executive Director of Scott County UnitedGEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Georgetown and Scott County have jointly proclaimed October 2026 as Georgetown/Scott County Manufacturing Month, recognizing the significant role manufacturing plays in the local economy, workforce and future of the community.Throughout October, Scott County United and community partners will build on that recognition by connecting local students with manufacturers, highlighting career opportunities and increasing awareness of manufacturing's impact across Georgetown and Scott County.“Manufacturing has been a cornerstone of Scott County's economic growth for decades, and its impact reaches throughout our entire community,” said Jack Conner, Executive Director of Scott County United.“Manufacturing Month gives us an opportunity not only to recognize the companies and employees who contribute to that success today, but also to introduce our students to the tremendous career opportunities available to them right here at home.”Manufacturing's Impact in Scott County:The joint proclamation, signed by Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins and Scott County Judge/Executive Joe Pat Covington, highlights the significant economic impact of manufacturing and related industries in the community.Manufacturing-related workers generate more than $2.2 billion in gross wages from Georgetown and Scott County jobs, representing the largest total payroll among private-sector industries. Manufacturing and related employees account for more than 58% of employment in Scott County, and local manufacturers pay an average weekly wage of approximately $1,750.Beyond employment and wages, manufacturers support local businesses, generate tax revenue, invest in facilities and infrastructure and contribute to the overall economic strength of the community.Today's manufacturing industry is also increasingly driven by technology, automation and innovation, creating career opportunities in engineering, robotics, maintenance, skilled trades, logistics, management, production and many other fields.Students Get a Firsthand Look at Manufacturing Careers:A major focus of Manufacturing Month 2026 will be helping Scott County students explore local career opportunities firsthand. Coordinated through a collaborative effort between Scott County United, the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce, Scott County Schools, the Scott County Industrial Forum, and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the initiative brings education, business and industry together to introduce students to the opportunities available within modern manufacturing.Over eight days in October, Scott County high school juniors and seniors will visit nine local manufacturers, where they will tour facilities, meet employees and learn about the variety of careers available within the industry.The tours are designed to help students understand the different pathways available after high school. Depending on the career, those pathways may include on-the-job training, industry certifications, apprenticeships, technical or two-year programs, or four-year degrees.“It's important for our students to see firsthand what manufacturing looks like today and the variety of opportunities that exist within these companies,” Conner said.“When students walk through these facilities, meet the people doing the work and learn about the skills employers need, they can begin to see a potential future for themselves. At the same time, we're helping our local manufacturers connect with the workforce that will carry this industry forward.”Educational materials will also be shared with Scott County teachers and students throughout the month to increase awareness of manufacturing, logistics and skilled-trade careers and their importance to the local economy.Building Scott County's Future:Manufacturing Month comes as Scott County and the surrounding region continue efforts to strengthen economic development and prepare for future workforce needs.Scott County's economic development planning has reinforced the importance of its manufacturing foundation while also identifying the broader factors necessary to support a strong workforce, including housing, transportation, childcare, education and training.“This is about celebrating what manufacturing has meant to Scott County while continuing to prepare for what's next,” Conner said.“We want to support the businesses that are investing here, develop the workforce they need to succeed and make sure the next generation understands that they can build meaningful careers and futures right here in Scott County.”Throughout October, Scott County United will highlight local manufacturers, employees, student experiences and the important role manufacturing plays in creating opportunities throughout Georgetown and Scott County.About Scott County United:Scott County United supports strategic decision-making and shared success through coordinated efforts that strengthen long-term opportunity and quality of life in Scott County. Working across sectors, Scott County United helps connect businesses, community leaders and regional partners around priorities that contribute to a thriving Scott County.

Jack Connor

Scott County United

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Georgetown and Scott County Proclaim October 2026 Manufacturing Month News Provided By Georgetown/Scott County Tourism September 30, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Manufacturing



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