Rooted Discipleship Expands Into Christian Music Through The Bearded Disciple

The Bearded Disciple expands Rooted Discipleship's podcast and devotional ministry into Christian music.

We Will Not Bow” draws from Daniel 3, highlighting the steadfast faith of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.

New songs connect biblical stories and everyday faith with the ministry's podcast and walking devotional books.

- Chad W. Gott, author and co-host of the Rooted Discipleship podcastPACE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rooted Discipleship announced the September 25, 2026, launch of its Christian music project, The Bearded Disciple, extending its discipleship ministry into songs inspired by Scripture, personal testimony, and the daily walk of following Jesus.The project comes from Chad W. Gott, author and co-host of the Rooted Discipleship podcast. The podcast serves as the foundation of a ministry that has grown to include walking devotional journals and now music, with a shared purpose: helping people draw closer to God and put their faith into practice.Featured songs include“Following Jesus, Day by Day,”“One Faithful Yes,” and“We Will Not Bow.” Together, they explore daily discipleship, obedience to God, and steadfast faith when following Him comes at a cost.“Following Jesus, Day by Day” draws from Gott's personal testimony and the ministry's emphasis on walking with Christ through ordinary life.“One Faithful Yes” connects with themes from his book, Discover Your Purpose: A 60-Day Walking Devotional Journal, emphasizing surrender and responding to God one step at a time.“We Will Not Bow” draws from Daniel 3 and the account of Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, who refused to worship King Nebuchadnezzar's golden image. The song highlights their resolve to remain faithful to God, even when threatened with the fiery furnace.“The heart behind the music is the same heart behind our podcast and books: helping people draw closer to God and take their next faithful step,” said Gott.“Whether someone is listening on the way to work, spending time in prayer, or heading out for a walk, I want these songs to point them back to Scripture and encourage them to keep following Jesus.”The Bearded Disciple combines Gott's creative direction and lyric contributions with AI-assisted lyric development and AI-generated musical arrangements and vocals. The songs bring the ministry's biblical themes into an additional format for listening and reflection.Listeners can explore The Bearded Disciple on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Information about the Rooted Discipleship podcast and ministry is available at RootedDiscipleship, with author and book information at ChadWGott.About Rooted DiscipleshipRooted Discipleship is a Christian ministry rooted in its podcast and focused on helping people grow in their relationship with God through Scripture, prayer, and daily obedience. Its resources include podcast conversations, walking devotional journals, and music that encourage believers to live out their faith and follow Jesus one step at a time.Media ContactChad W. GottRooted Discipleship...

Chad Gott

Rooted Discipleship LLC

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Rooted Discipleship Expands into Christian Music Through The Bearded Disciple News Provided By Rooted Discipleship LLC September 30, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Military Industry, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media



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