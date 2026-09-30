Stellar Supports Completion Of Major Health Care Expansion At UF Health Durbin Park In Northeast Florida

UF Health Durbin Park in Northeast Florida

UF Health Durbin Park in Northeast Florida Rooms

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stellar, an integrated design-build firm based in Jacksonville, Florida, provided construction management services to support the completion of UF Health Durbin Park, a 42.5-acre health and wellness campus in St. Johns County that is expanding access to advanced health care services throughout Northeast Florida. The campus includes a new three-story, 72,000-square-foot medical office building and a five-story, 220,000-square-foot hospital, located adjacent to one another within the growing Durbin Park community.The new UF Health Durbin Park Medical Office Building 1 brings a range of specialty services together under one roof. The facility provides approximately space for general surgery, gynecology, heart and vascular services, laboratory services, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, otolaryngology and head and neck surgery, outpatient rehabilitation, pain management and urology. Gresham Smith led the design, and Stellar served as the primary construction manager.Adjacent to the Medical Office building, UF Health Durbin Park Hospital features 99 inpatient beds and a 24-hour Emergency Department, along with acute, intensive and emergency care, operating rooms, advanced imaging and hybrid labs for interventional procedures. The hospital is designed to bring advanced medical services and leading specialists closer to residents in one of the region's fastest-growing communities. Stellar provided project management for UF Health Durbin Park Hospital as part of a joint venture with Batson-Cook Construction. Gresham Smith led the design.In addition to the hospital and medical office building, Stellar managed the construction of a standalone central energy plant that provides the critical infrastructure needed to power and operate the entire campus.These facilities are part of the first phase of UF Health Durbin Park, a $1 billion investment in Northeast Florida that is expected to create approximately 2,000 new jobs. The broader development will provide a comprehensive health care destination designed to support the region's continued growth and meet the evolving needs of patients and families throughout St. Johns County and Jacksonville.“This project reflects the impact that can be achieved when great organizations come together around a shared vision for the community,” said Brian Kappele, chief executive officer of Stellar.“We are proud of the role our team played in bringing this complex project from vision to reality, working alongside our partners to deliver high-quality facilities that will serve this campus for years to come.”This project is the continuation of the partnership between Stellar and UF Health, which includes the Leon L. Haley Jr., MD, Trauma Center for Northeast Florida. The completion of UF Health Durbin Park adds to Stellar's experience delivering complex health care environments and large-scale facilities throughout the Southeast.About StellarStellar is a fully integrated design, engineering, construction, refrigeration, and mechanical and electrical services firm serving commercial, industrial, and public sector markets across the United States. More than 700 Stellar employees throughout the country create award-winning food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, commercial buildings, and military facilities. In addition to its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, Stellar operates support locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit stellar.

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Stellar Supports Completion of Major Health Care Expansion at UF Health Durbin Park in Northeast Florida News Provided By Stellar September 30, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Education



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