Punjab Drug Crisis Cannot Be Solved Through Political Rallies, Says Lop Bajwa

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, said on Wednesday that the state's drug crisis cannot be solved through political yatras, rallies and slogans.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government must answer for their respective responsibilities in tackling the narcotics supply chain.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state for the culmination of the BJP's 13-day 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', LoP Bajwa asked the Union government to explain what measurable impact the expansion of the BSF's operational jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km has had since 2021.

"The Centre expanded the BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km citing the need for stronger border security. Punjab has since witnessed continued reports of cross-border drug smuggling, including the use of drones. What has the Centre achieved with this additional jurisdiction? How many major trafficking networks have actually been dismantled?" the LoP asked.

He said that the BJP must also answer for the larger Punjab-Pakistan border security challenge.

"How many drones carrying narcotics and weapons have been intercepted? How many cross-border handlers, financiers and networks have been identified and prosecuted? If the border is the first line of defence against narcotics entering Punjab, the Union government must accept responsibility for securing that first line of defence," LoP Bajwa said in a statement.

He added that the Centre must explain what concrete action has been taken against trafficking networks operating through other states, ports and financial channels.

"Punjab cannot be treated merely as the destination of a supply chain whose origins and financial networks extend far beyond the state."

LoP Bajwa also raised the issue of gangsters operating criminal networks from prisons outside Punjab.

"Gangsters lodged in jails in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi who are continuing to operate crime and extortion syndicates from jail."

"Gangsters lodged in jails in BJP-ruled states cannot be allowed to threaten, extort and terrorise Punjabis through networks operating outside prison. The Centre and state governments concerned must explain what action is being taken to stop this," LoP Bajwa said.

At the same time, the LoP added that AAP cannot escape responsibility by blaming the Centre.

"Policing, local intelligence, action against peddlers, rehabilitation and protection of vulnerable communities remain crucial responsibilities of the Punjab government."

"The BJP cannot wash its hands of the drug crisis by blaming AAP, and AAP cannot wash its hands by blaming the Centre. Punjab needs results, not rallies and slogans," the Congress legislator said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is bringing the drugs, who is financing them, who is protecting the networks, and why has the entire supply chain still not been dismantled?" LoP Bajwa added.