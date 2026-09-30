Irani Cup: We Are Ready To Go, Says JKCA As High-Profile Cricket Returns To Srinagar After Decades

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) The Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, a venue that has witnessed both the highs and disruptions of cricket in the Valley, is set to turn a new page when it hosts Thursday's Irani Cup clash between Jammu and Kashmir and the Rest of India.

The beautiful venue has been cleared to host the prestigious red-ball fixture, with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) racing in time to complete the required arrangements for broadcasting, spectators and other match-day operations.

For JKCA, preparing the stadium for a fixture of this stature meant creating facilities that were not previously available at the ground, particularly for live broadcasting.

“This ground was going to host a live match, so we did not have a broadcasting system in place. We have created a broadcasting system in record time. We have created towers and everything, and we have made some extra arrangements regarding the spectators and everything. So, we are ready to go,” JKCA General Operations Manager Majid Dar told IANS.

The preparations have added another chapter to the story of a stadium whose cricketing journey has been shaped by the changing circumstances of the Valley.

Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium last hosted an international match in 1986, when India played Australia. In the years that followed, the stadium complex was occupied by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for nearly two decades, with dressing rooms being used for accommodation and storage and the indoor stadium serving as a battalion headquarters.

Thursday's Irani Cup fixture therefore represents a significant occasion for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, particularly after the team's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year.

The excitement around the match has also been evident inside the stadium, with the JKCA completing both permanent and temporary arrangements required for the contest.“We have made some temporary arrangements also. And we have made some arrangements regarding broadcasting and everything. Everything is in place,” Dar said.

The preparations were carried out in coordination with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), whose officials had conducted an inspection of the venue and provided the association with a detailed list of requirements.

“Basically, BCCI had done a recce earlier. They had made some checklists. So, when they made the checklists, they mentioned the broadcasting rooms, towers and everything. They were set in place, so we were able to fulfil those things in time,” Dar said.

The BCCI also remained involved throughout the process, guiding the local association on the requirements needed to stage the match.“It was in line with the BCCI. Basically, they were helping us out, guiding us on what to do and what not to do from time to time. So, we were able to manage it,” he added.

With the infrastructure now ready, attention turns to the cricket itself. Jammu and Kashmir will take on the rest of India's side led by Rishabh Pant, with the visitors boasting several players with international experience and ambitions.

Pant will be looking to make the most of his red-ball outing, while pacer Akash Deep returns to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. For J&K, the fixture offers another opportunity to showcase the talent that helped them win their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

But beyond the contest between bat and ball, the occasion marks a return of big-stage cricket to a venue that has waited a long time for such a moment.“The atmosphere is fantastic. Everybody is very excited about these things. Everybody is excited, and we are looking forward to winning the match. That's it,” Dar said.