Isha Rikhi Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 20 Exit, Apologises To Fans

Actor Isha Rikhi has broken her silence after her exit from 'Bigg Boss 20,' admitting that her three-week journey on the reality show may not have gone as expected by some of her fans. The actor, who was eliminated during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, shared a lengthy note about her experience inside the house.

She thanked her supporters for standing by her and also apologised to those who may have been disappointed by her performance.“Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I'll carry with me forever,” she wrote.

“Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support means to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn't support me. I'm grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Isha on emotional challenges and apology

Isha further spoke about the emotional challenges she faced during her stay in the house. Admitting that she struggled to express herself at times, the actor said she was still trying to understand her actions and learn from the experience.

“The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn't come across the way I wanted to.”

Addressing viewers who may have felt let down by her behaviour, Isha apologised and said she was taking the experience as a learning opportunity.

“I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I'm genuinely sorry. I'm still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning. But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn't express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I'm truly, truly grateful.”

Personal life amid Bigg Boss stint

Isha's stint on Bigg Boss 20 also came amid interest in her personal life, particularly her relationship with Punjabi rapper and singer Badshah.

The couple confirmed their marriage in June 2026, following months of speculation. However, they announced their separation in August, around five months after their reported wedding. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)