Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Court Dismisses Accused's Bail Plea

Accused's Bail Plea Dismissed

Patiala House Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Hari Ram Gupta. He has been arrested in the Satya Niketan Building Collapse case. He had sought bail on the ground of medical grounds and age factor.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) SPS later dismissed the bail application after hearing the submissions of counsel for the accused and the public prosecutor. The court also considered the medical report filed by the jail authorities.

The public prosecutor opposed the bail application, citing the medical report, saying that the report has not mentioned any disease that cannot be treated by the jail dispensary while in custody.

On the other hand, advocate Yashpal Singh had submitted that Hari Ram Gupta is a senior citizen and suffering from diabetes.

Gupta had sought regular bail, highlighting his medical condition and age factor. His earlier bail plea was dismissed by the court.

Details of the Case and Previous Hearing

This case pertains to the building collapse in Satya Niketan on September 6. Additional Sessions Judge SPS Laler had called a medical report from the Jail authorities on September 28.

Advocate Yashpal Singh, counsel for the accused, submitted that he is 82 years of age and suffering from high blood sugar.

The court on September 18 rejected the bail application of Hari Ram Gupta who is the husband of Urmila Gupta, the owner of the building that collapsed on September 6, resulting in the death of 7 people and injuries to several others.

The court has said that the investigation is at the initial stage. The charge-sheet is yet to be filed. One of the victims is still stated to be critical. Suffice it to say, at this stage, that the investigation is going on and is at its initial stage. This is, as such, not a stage when bail be granted.

Court's Rationale for Earlier Rejection

The court had said, "Having regard to the extent of the tragedy, seven deaths, several injured, and one victim still stated to be critical and having further regard to the circumstance that the applicant is the husband of the owner, that electricity connections of the premises stand in his name, and that witnesses examined so far have spoken of his involvement in the work at the site; to the fact that the property was yielding substantial monthly rent while the question of its upkeep remains to be examined; and to the fact that investigation is at the initial stage and the charge-sheet is yet to be filed, this Court is of the view that it is not a fit case for grant of regular bail at this stage."

"The application is, accordingly, dismissed," Special Judge Laler ordered on September 18. However, the court directed the Jail Superintendent concerned to ensure that the applicant is provided all prescribed medicines, as may be advised, without delay.

"The material collected during investigation does not persuade the Court to treat the present applicant as a person so far removed from the premises as to justify regular bail," the court observed while rejecting the bail plea.

The court had also referred to investigation papers which indicate that witnesses examined so far have spoken of the applicant's involvement in the work that was being carried out at the premises.

The court had also said that the defence that the work was only levelling of the ground floor, and not construction, is a matter to be examined during investigation and, if necessary, at trial.

Arguments from Both Sides

It was submitted on behalf of the accused that he is a super-senior citizen, about 81–82 years of age, a retired Sergeant of the Indian Air Force who left service in 1981. He is a person with no prior criminal antecedents.

It was further stated that he is suffering from Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus and Gliptin-induced Bullous Pemphigoid, for which he requires regular medication, including steroids.

On the other hand, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the application by submitting that the investigation is at an early stage; the role of members of the family in relation to the building, its use as a densely occupied paying-guest house, and the work being carried out at the site is still being examined.

It was also submitted by the APP that the Accused is the husband of the owner; the electricity connections of the premises stand in his name; and that witnesses examined so far have spoken of his involvement in the work at the premises. (ANI)

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