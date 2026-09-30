Karnataka NICE Project: HD Kumaraswamy Alleges DK Shivakumar Family Acquired 300 Acres

Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy has levelled serious allegations over the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC), commonly known as the NICE project, claiming that irregularities linked to the project have caused losses worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore. He accused Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and NICE promoter Ashok Kheny of benefiting from changes to the project's original framework.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that land acquired or notified for the project was later purchased and developed by private parties. Shivakumar has rejected the allegations, calling them baseless.

HD Kumaraswamy Releases Documents On NICE Project

HD Kumaraswamy made the allegations at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, where he presented a PowerPoint presentation and released several documents relating to the NICE project. He alleged that changes to the project's original framework and alignment enabled private parties to benefit from land acquired or notified for the infrastructure corridor.

Kumaraswamy claimed that land originally acquired from farmers for the NICE project was later involved in transactions with private individuals and developers. He also alleged that land parcels linked to DK Shivakumar's family were acquired despite being notified for the project.

Kumaraswamy Demands Shivakumar's Resignation

Kumaraswamy demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar resign from his post and accused him of having a conflict of interest in taking action against the NICE project. He also called for action against Ashok Kheny, including his immediate arrest and the impounding of his passport.

Kumaraswamy said Shivakumar should take action if he believed the allegations were incorrect. He also said he would continue to raise the issue until what he described as unfairly acquired land was returned to farmers.

Kumaraswamy Compares NICE Allegations With 2G And Coal Scams

Kumaraswamy rejected claims that the NICE project was the brainchild of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He said the project had its origins in proposals made during the 1990s and that its original framework was subsequently altered.

He alleged that the irregularities associated with the project were larger than those involved in the 2G spectrum and coal allocation controversies. Kumaraswamy also criticised the state government, alleging that the project had been allowed to operate in favour of private interests.

Kumaraswamy Challenges Shivakumar To Public Debate

Kumaraswamy said he was prepared for an open debate with Shivakumar over the NICE project and challenged the Chief Minister to join him at Vidhana Soudha along with his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs.

He said he would continue to release documents and pursue the issue, particularly over land acquired or notified for the project.

Alleged Changes During SM Krishna Government

Kumaraswamy alleged that the project deviated from its original framework during the tenure of former Chief Minister SM Krishna, when DK Shivakumar was serving as Urban Development Minister and was associated with the project planning authority.

According to Kumaraswamy, the original framework provided for specific land requirements, but these were subsequently increased through changes to the project's alignment and development plan. He alleged that these changes were made without the required Cabinet approval.

Kumaraswamy also referred to the original Framework Agreement and subsequent agreements involving NICE, the Karnataka government and other agencies. He alleged that these changes created opportunities for private parties to benefit from project land.

Kumaraswamy Questions Rise In Shivakumar's Declared Assets

Kumaraswamy questioned the increase in DK Shivakumar's declared assets, citing figures of around Rs 4 crore in the early 2000s and Rs 1,413 crore in 2023.

He alleged that the increase was connected to transactions involving land associated with the NICE project. Shivakumar has rejected the allegations and said his assets were acquired legally through business and investments.

Allegations Over Land Linked To Shivakumar's Family

Kumaraswamy alleged that DK Shivakumar, his brother DK Suresh, his mother Gowramma and his daughter Aabharana acquired land that had been notified or acquired for the NICE project.

He released land records and other documents that he said supported his allegations. Reports on the press conference said Kumaraswamy cited records involving Shivakumar's family members and questioned how such transactions were permitted.

Kumaraswamy Questions Purchase Of Notified Land

Kumaraswamy specifically raised questions over land in Hosakerehalli that he alleged had already been notified for the NICE project when it was purchased by DK Suresh.

He questioned how the transaction was permitted and alleged that subsequent changes in land records and development plans benefited private interests. Kumaraswamy also released land records that he said supported his claims.

Kumaraswamy Alleges 300 Acres Linked To DKS Family

Kumaraswamy alleged that around 300 acres of land in the NICE project area had links to Shivakumar's family and questioned the ownership and development of the parcels.

He also raised allegations concerning grazing land and other properties in the area. He referred to a real estate project involving the Shivakumar family and a private developer and questioned the benefits allegedly received through the development.

Questions Over Sobha Project And Land Transactions

Kumaraswamy referred to a joint development project involving a private developer and alleged that land connected to Shivakumar's family was subsequently developed.

He claimed that the family received a substantial number of residential units through the project and put the present value of those units at around Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. These figures were presented by Kumaraswamy as part of his allegations concerning the NICE project.

Kumaraswamy Raises Siddaganga Mutt Land Issue

Kumaraswamy also raised the issue of seven acres of land belonging to Siddaganga Mutt that was acquired for the NICE project.

He alleged that Ashok Kheny had promised to construct a high-tech kitchen for the mutt but had neither completed the work nor issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the vacant land.

'Part-1 Of NICE Allegations Released': Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy said the documents released at the press conference represented only the first part of his allegations concerning the NICE project.

“I have only released Part-1 of the NICE scam for now. I will release more documents very soon through Part-2.” - HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister