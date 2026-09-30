CADL Slips Despite Encouraging Prostate Cancer Drug Data - Retail Believes Stock Is 'Clearly A Buy And Hold'



Candel said CAN-2409 plus radiation cut the risk of recurrence or prostate cancer-related death by 41%.

The biotech firm Candel plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA in Q4. CAN-2409 is also being developed for advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Candel Therapeutics (CADL) unveiled new data on Wednesday showing that its experimental prostate cancer therapy produced sustained immune changes more than two years after treatment.

The latest findings build on Candel's positive Phase 3 study, which showed that CAN-2409 combined with radiation therapy improved outcomes in patients with localized intermediate – to - high-risk prostate cancer.

CADL shares were down 0.7% at the time of writing.

What Did The New Data Show?

Candel said an AI-based analysis of prostate biopsies showed that CAN-2409 increased the presence of lymphocytes, immune cells that help attack abnormal cells, inside tumors, compared with radiation therapy alone.

The immune changes were still visible more than two years after treatment, suggesting the therapy may produce a lasting immune response.

Separately, Candel reported data from intermediate-risk patients showing that CAN-2409 plus radiation reduced the risk of prostate cancer recurrence or prostate cancer-specific death by 41% compared with placebo plus radiation.

CAN-2409 is designed to be injected directly into tumors and trigger tumor-cell death while activating the patient's immune system. Candel plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2026 for localized prostate cancer.

What Else Is In Candel's Pipeline?

CAN-2409 is also being developed for advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Candel has started a Phase 3 trial in patients whose cancer progressed despite immunotherapy.

Its second clinical-stage drug, Linoserpaturev (CAN-3110), is being evaluated in a Phase 1b study for recurrent high-grade glioma, an aggressive brain cancer. Candel is also developing additional cancer therapies through its enLIGHTEN discovery platform.

The company ended June with $201.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, which it expects will fund operations into the first quarter (Q1) 2028, including preparations for a potential CAN-2409 launch.

Retail Sees Buying Opportunity

Retail sentiment surrounding CADL on Stocktwits flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

One user believes the stock is a clear“buy and hold.”

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Another user said the data shows that the drug could support indications beyond the current targets.

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CADL shares have surged about 98% so far this year.

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