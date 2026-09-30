Africa Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026 - 60+ Kpis, Size, Share And Forecast By Channel, Category And Consumer Segment Market To Reach US$4.08 Trillion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Win in Africa's recommerce market by formalizing resale, expanding categories, and investing in trust, grading, warranties, repair, reverse logistics and compliance

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Africa Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa recommerce market is forecast to grow by 14.2% annually to reach US$2.60 trillion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 17.6% between 2021 and 2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.9% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$2.28 trillion in 2025 to approximately US$4.08 trillion by 2030.

Growth is being supported by the formalisation of fashion resale, wider availability of refurbished electronics, expansion into household categories, and increased investment in repair, upcycling, recycling, and regulatory compliance. Digital marketplaces, retailers, telecom operators, service networks, and specialist platforms are introducing more structured processes for product collection, inspection, grading, refurbishment, payment, delivery, warranty management, and returns.

Fashion resale shifts toward platform-led commerce

Fashion recommerce is moving beyond informal thrift channels as dedicated platforms attract investment and strengthen digital transaction models. South Africa-based Yaga secured funding in October 2025, while Tunisia-based Dabchy completed a funding round in February 2025. Vynt also launched in Nigeria in 2025 as a social-commerce marketplace for pre-owned fashion.

These platforms are addressing persistent barriers such as product discovery, seller onboarding, transaction convenience, quality assurance, and buyer trust. Continued investment should lead to stronger curation, improved seller tools, more visible quality controls, and better integration with payments and logistics. Countries where platforms generate repeat activity and consumer confidence are likely to see fashion resale develop into a more established digital commerce category.

Refurbished electronics enter formal retail and operator channels

Demand for affordable smartphones, computers, tablets, and other devices is encouraging retailers, telecom operators, and service providers to expand certified refurbishment programs. In Kenya, Carlcare's 2025 trade-in program directs used phones into discounted refurbished-device purchases through service centres. In South Africa, Vodacom offers certified "Good as New" devices, while Massmart launched Makro Restored in February 2026 for refurbished smartphones, laptops, tablets, consoles, and audio products.

Egypt is developing a structured electronics refurbishment chain involving Orange Egypt, E-TADWEER, CORDON, and approved recycling partners. These models incorporate testing, secure data wiping, grading, repair, warranty support, and responsible disposal. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on the ability to manage the complete device lifecycle while reducing the risks associated with informal electronics resale.

Recommerce expands into household and multi-category retail

Africa's recommerce market is broadening beyond apparel. Urban consumers and businesses are purchasing refurbished furniture, appliances, computing products, electronics, automotive goods, and household essentials to reduce upfront costs. In Nigeria, Jiji supports new and second-hand transactions across categories including electronics and vehicles. In Kenya, demand for refurbished furniture and electronics is influencing household and business purchasing, while Makro Restored demonstrates large-retailer interest in secondary-market technology.

This expansion is positioning recommerce as an alternative retail layer rather than a niche segment. Multi-category operators capable of providing accurate condition disclosures, inspection, delivery, returns, and customer support are expected to gain an advantage.

Repair, upcycling, and compliance become strategic priorities

Organised recommerce is increasingly connected with repair, remanufacturing, recycling, and end-of-life management. Ghana's Kantamanto ecosystem demonstrates the importance of local repair and upcycling capabilities, while the 2025 fire highlighted the vulnerability of circular textile infrastructure. In Egypt, refurbishment initiatives combine collection, diagnostics, secure data management, repair, redistribution, and approved recycling. Kenya's 2025 ICT guidelines also require e-waste management planning during operations and disposal.

Over the next 2-4 years, operators that combine resale with traceable repair, refurbishment, recycling, and compliance processes should be better positioned to meet regulatory and consumer expectations.

Competitive landscape

The Africa recommerce market remains fragmented by country, category, and operating model. Key participants include Yaga in South African fashion resale, Vodacom Good as New and Makro Restored in refurbished electronics, Carlcare Kenya in device trade-in and refurbishment, and Sylndr in Egypt's used-car market. Vynt is a notable Nigerian entrant, while Orange Egypt, CORDON, E-TADWEER, and GREEST are supporting a process-led electronics refurbishment network.

Recent activity has centred on launches, funding rounds, and partnerships rather than large-scale M&A. Yaga raised a pre-Series A round backed by H&M Group Ventures and other investors, Makro introduced Makro Restored, Carlcare expanded trade-in-led refurbishment, and Sylndr secured Series A funding to extend its dealer, financing, and service capabilities. Market leadership is expected to remain country-specific, with electronics favouring retailer-, operator-, and service-led models and fashion remaining accessible to digital specialists that can build active buyer and seller communities.

Africa Recommerce Market Databook coverage

The regional research provides data-centric analysis of recommerce opportunities and risks across peer-to-peer and business-led resale, product categories, sales channels, platform models, digital engagement, payment preferences, device usage, consumer demographics, and city-level penetration. More than 60 KPIs support country-level analysis, while forecasts cover market developments from 2021 to 2030.

The bundled offering includes four reports with 100+ tables and 200+ charts:



Africa Recommerce Market Databook: Market Size, Channel Share, and Forecasts by Sector, Category, and Consumer Segments - Q1 2026 Update

Egypt Recommerce Market Databook: Market Size, Channel Share, and Forecasts by Sector, Category, and Consumer Segments - Q1 2026 Update

Nigeria Recommerce Market Databook: Market Size, Channel Share, and Forecasts by Sector, Category, and Consumer Segments - Q1 2026 Update South Africa Recommerce Market Databook: Market Size, Channel Share, and Forecasts by Sector, Category, and Consumer Segments - Q1 2026 Update

Report scope



Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), transaction volume, and average transaction value

Retail shopping, home improvement, and other sectors

Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Home Decor & Essentials, automotive products, sports equipment, books, toys, hobbies, and other categories

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Resale, Rental, and Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned models

Website-Based Resale, App-Based Resale, and Social Media Driven Resale

Generalist Marketplaces and Vertical-Specific Platforms

Mobile vs Desktop usage, including Android and iOS

Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities

Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallets, other digital payments, and Cash Market share by key players, age, income, gender, product condition, fulfilment speed, and seller professionalization

Strategic value

The research enables businesses and investors to assess Africa recommerce market size, growth potential, transaction behaviour, competitive positioning, and category opportunities. Historical and forecast data supports benchmarking across resale, rental, refurbishment, and trade-in programs. Consumer and digital engagement analysis also helps organisations evaluate platform preferences, payment patterns, geographic penetration, and demand across demographic groups.

The methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to deliver independent analysis of emerging commercial and investment opportunities across the African recommerce ecosystem.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900