Taiwan Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook 2026: 60+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2030 US$1.02 Billion Growth Opportunity As Market Reaches US$2.05 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.The Taiwan recommerce market is forecast to grow by 16.8% annually, reaching US$1.20 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 20.5% between 2021 and 2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum and record a CAGR of 14.2% from 2026 to 2030. Its value is projected to increase from US$1.03 billion in 2025 to approximately US$2.05 billion by 2030.

This data-centric market report examines the growth outlook, competitive environment, consumer trends, and investment opportunities shaping Taiwan's recommerce industry. It provides historical and forecast data from 2021 to 2030, supported by more than 40 tables, 60+ charts, and 60+ country-level KPIs.

The analysis covers peer-to-peer and business-led resale activity, product categories, sales channels, resale formats, platform models, payment methods, device usage, and geographic penetration. It also assesses transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, and market share trends, enabling companies and investors to evaluate market size, demand patterns, and emerging opportunities.

Market Size and Growth Analysis



Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) trends

Average transaction value trends

Transaction volume trends Historical performance and forecasts from 2021 to 2030

Sector and Retail Category Coverage

The report evaluates recommerce activity across retail shopping, home improvement, and other sectors. Retail category coverage includes:



Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Appliances

Home Decor & Essentials

Books, Toys & Hobbies

Automotive Parts & Accessories

Sports & Fitness Equipment Other Product Categories

Channels, Sales Models, and Platforms

Taiwan recommerce market performance is analyzed across Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs. The report also examines resale, rental, and Refurbishment & Certified Pre-Owned models.

Digital engagement analysis covers Website-Based Resale, App-Based Resale, and Social Media Driven Resale. Platform-level coverage includes Generalist Marketplaces and Vertical-Specific Platforms, providing insight into how specialized and broad-based operators compete for customers and transactions.

Consumer, Device, Payment, and Geographic Insights

The study evaluates mobile and desktop usage, including Android and iOS engagement. City-level penetration is assessed across Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities, helping businesses identify geographic differences in adoption and purchasing behavior.

Payment analysis includes Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallets, Other Digital Payments, and Cash. Consumer segmentation covers age group, income level, gender, product condition, fulfilment speed, and seller professionalization. Market share estimates for key players support competitive benchmarking and category-level strategy development.

Strategic Value of the Report



Growth and innovation intelligence: Assess how resale, refurbishment, and rental models are expected to evolve through 2030 and identify strategies used by leading market participants.

Market sizing: Use GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value data to evaluate market scale, transaction behavior, and monetization opportunities.

Competitive benchmarking: Compare key players by market share, category leadership, performance, and positioning within Taiwan's developing recommerce ecosystem.

Channel insights: Track performance across C2C, B2C, and retailer-led trade-in programs, alongside changes in app, website, and social media engagement.

Consumer segmentation: Analyze purchasing patterns and platform preferences by demographic group and city tier to support customer acquisition and market expansion strategies. Investment planning: Identify opportunities and risks across sectors, categories, platforms, sales models, and payment channels using an unbiased methodology and proprietary analytics platform.

The Taiwan recommerce market report is designed for retailers, online marketplaces, resale platforms, financial institutions, investors, consultants, and technology providers seeking reliable market intelligence. Its structured forecasts and detailed segmentation provide a comprehensive basis for strategic planning, competitive analysis, product development, and investment decisions through 2030.

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