US Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market - Strategic Insights And Forecasts (2026-2031) 18.3% CAGR Unlocks Automation And Predictive Analytics Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-driven planning, predictive analytics, automation and safety monitoring that reduce delays, control costs and optimize resources

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "US AI in Construction Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US AI in Construction Market is forecast to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2026 to USD 8.1 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 18.3%. Market expansion is being driven by construction companies seeking to improve productivity, control costs, reduce project delays, strengthen safety, and manage increasingly complex residential, commercial, and infrastructure developments.

Artificial intelligence technologies, including machine learning, computer vision, predictive analytics, robotics, and automated planning systems, are becoming integral to modern construction management. These technologies analyze project information, identify operational risks, automate routine tasks, and provide actionable insights throughout the project lifecycle. Integration with building information modeling platforms, construction management software, cloud computing infrastructure, and sensor-based monitoring systems is further accelerating digital transformation across the industry.

Market Drivers

Demand for predictive analytics and risk management is a major factor supporting growth in the US AI in construction market. Large-scale projects face uncertainties related to material price fluctuations, labor availability, design modifications, weather disruptions, and supply chain constraints. AI algorithms use historical and real-time data to identify potential cost overruns, scheduling conflicts, and operational delays. These insights enable project managers to take proactive action, improve resource allocation, and maintain project performance.

The shortage of skilled construction workers is also encouraging investment in AI-powered robotics, autonomous equipment, intelligent planning tools, and automated machinery. These solutions can reduce dependence on manual processes, increase operational consistency, and support productivity when qualified labor is limited. AI-assisted design systems and automated progress tracking also help project teams coordinate activities and identify issues before they affect completion schedules.

Worker safety remains another important growth driver. Computer vision systems, cameras, and connected sensors can monitor on-site conditions, identify hazards, evaluate compliance with safety protocols, and alert supervisors to emerging risks. As construction companies face greater pressure to reduce workplace incidents and meet regulatory requirements, AI-driven safety monitoring is expected to gain broader adoption.

Market Restraints

High implementation costs continue to limit adoption, particularly among small and mid-sized construction firms. Deploying AI-driven solutions may require investments in sensors, robotics systems, cloud computing resources, software platforms, employee training, and systems integration. Uncertain returns on investment can delay purchasing decisions for organizations operating with limited technology budgets.

Data quality and availability present additional challenges. Construction information is frequently distributed across contractors, equipment platforms, design systems, and project management applications. Fragmented or inconsistent datasets can reduce prediction accuracy and make integration more complex. Companies must establish stronger data governance, interoperability, and cybersecurity practices to achieve reliable results from AI applications.

Technology and Application Insights

Machine learning is among the most widely adopted technologies in the US AI in construction market. It supports schedule forecasting, cost analysis, operational planning, equipment management, and risk assessment. Computer vision is gaining prominence in site monitoring, quality inspection, worker safety analysis, progress verification, and compliance management.

Project management and planning represent leading application areas. AI-powered platforms analyze design models, timelines, labor requirements, equipment availability, and material needs to optimize construction workflows. Other important applications include predictive maintenance, design optimization, automated progress tracking, quality control, and safety monitoring.

Cloud-based deployment models are gaining popularity because they provide scalable computing capacity and enable collaboration among distributed project teams. Cloud platforms also allow construction companies to integrate AI capabilities across multiple projects without maintaining extensive on-site technology infrastructure.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape includes major technology companies, construction software providers, equipment manufacturers, and specialized construction technology startups. Market participants are integrating AI with building information modeling platforms, digital construction management systems, analytics tools, and automation technologies. Providers offering end-to-end solutions that combine project data, workflow management, predictive insights, and operational automation are positioned to strengthen their competitive advantage.

Strategic partnerships between construction companies and technology providers are also increasing. These collaborations support deployment across infrastructure and commercial projects while helping developers create solutions tailored to construction environments. Continued investment in analytics, robotics, computer vision, and intelligent project management is expected to expand market opportunities through 2031.

Key Benefits of the Report



Analysis of market performance, customer segments, policies, socio-economic factors, industry verticals, and regional opportunities

Evaluation of competitive positioning, strategic initiatives, and potential market entry approaches

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies, and future trends

Actionable recommendations supporting investment, expansion, and revenue growth decisions Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations use this research for industry analysis, opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry strategy, geographical expansion, capital investment planning, regulatory analysis, new product development, and competitive intelligence.

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2025 and forecast data from 2026 to 2031

Growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory framework, and trend analysis

Competitive strategies, market positioning, and market share evaluation

Revenue forecasts across technologies, applications, deployment models, and market segments Company profiles covering strategies, products, financial performance, and key developments

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. US AI IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY CONSTRUCTION STAGE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pre-Construction

5.3. Construction

5.4. Post-Construction

6. US AI IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Project Management

6.3. Planning and Design

6.4. Safety

6.5. Autonomous Equipment

6.6. Monitoring and Maintenance

7. US AI IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-Premises

7.3. Cloud Based

8. US AI IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET BY INDUSTRY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Residential

8.3. Commercial

8.4. Others

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. IBM

10.2. Autodesk, Inc.

10.3. Oracle Corporation

10.4. SAP SE

10.5. ALICE Technologies Inc.

10.6. The Access Group

10.7. Doxel

10.8. eSUB, Inc.

10.9. Procore

10.10. Buildots

10.11. Dusty Robotics, Inc.

10.12. OpenSpace

10.13. AI Clearing

11. APPENDIX

11.1. Currency

11.2. Assumptions

11.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

11.4. Key Benefits for the Stakeholders

11.5. Research Methodology

11.6. Abbreviations

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