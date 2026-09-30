Thailand Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Cloud And AI Adoption Fuel 8.4% CAGR As Market Reaches USD 0.3 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-enabled, modular and AI-integrated EHRs, strategic partnerships, system integration and cost-effective customization are key growth strategies in Thailand

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.4%, increasing from USD 0.2 billion in 2026 to USD 0.3 billion by 2031. Growth is being supported by healthcare digitization, government-backed digital health initiatives, rising demand for accessible patient information, and broader adoption of electronic medical systems by public and private healthcare providers.

Electronic health records are becoming a central component of Thailand's healthcare digital transformation strategy. The development of integrated digital health ecosystems, including telemedicine and mobile health platforms, is increasing demand for connected EHR solutions across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies. Healthcare organizations are also investing in these platforms to improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative workloads, strengthen care coordination, and support clinical decision-making.

Thailand EHR Market Growth Drivers

Government-led programs, including the national eHealth strategy and digital infrastructure initiatives, remain major drivers of Thailand EHR market growth. These programs are designed to modernize healthcare delivery, connect medical institutions, and improve the secure exchange of patient information. National platforms that integrate patient data across hospitals are further encouraging providers to replace paper-based processes with electronic records.

Expansion within Thailand's private healthcare sector is also generating demand for advanced digital systems. Private hospitals and clinics are adopting EHR platforms to manage increasing patient volumes, improve service quality, and streamline clinical and administrative workflows. At the same time, local and international technology vendors are introducing modular, cloud-enabled, and AI-integrated products that provide greater scalability, usability, and cost flexibility.

Local vendors are playing an increasingly important role by offering cost-effective solutions tailored to small and mid-sized healthcare facilities. Their ability to customize platforms for local operational, language, and regulatory requirements is helping extend EHR adoption beyond large hospital networks.

Market Challenges

High implementation costs continue to restrict adoption, particularly among smaller hospitals and clinics. Software deployment, licensing, system maintenance, infrastructure upgrades, data migration, and workforce training can create substantial financial and operational pressures.

Interoperability is another significant challenge. Fragmented digital infrastructure and inconsistent data standards can make it difficult to connect systems across healthcare institutions. These limitations may affect information exchange, clinical coordination, and the efficiency gains associated with integrated EHR platforms. Addressing interoperability through standardized frameworks and stronger collaboration will be important to the market's long-term development.

Technology and Segment Insights

Cloud-based EHR solutions account for a leading position in the Thailand market because of their scalability, remote accessibility, and reduced dependence on extensive internal IT infrastructure. These platforms are particularly attractive to providers seeking flexible deployment and lower upfront costs. On-premise systems remain relevant for healthcare institutions that prioritize direct control over data, infrastructure, security, and system configuration.

By type, acute care EHR systems represent a significant market segment because hospitals require real-time access to clinical information in complex treatment environments. Ambulatory EHR adoption is rising alongside the expansion of outpatient services, while post-acute care platforms are gaining attention as providers place greater emphasis on rehabilitation, continuing care, and long-term patient management.

Hospitals generate the largest share of EHR demand due to their high patient volumes, extensive clinical workflows, and complex data management requirements. Clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies are expected to create additional opportunities as digitization expands across Thailand's healthcare ecosystem.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The Thailand EHR market is moderately fragmented, featuring global technology companies and local software providers. International vendors are emphasizing integrated platforms, advanced analytics, AI-powered capabilities, and enterprise-level system performance. Local companies are competing through customization, responsive support, and cost-effective implementation models.

Strategic partnerships between healthcare institutions and technology providers are expected to accelerate product development and system integration. Competitive priorities include improving interoperability, strengthening cybersecurity, expanding cloud capabilities, and incorporating AI-powered tools that support workflow automation and clinical analysis.

Report Benefits



Analysis of the Thailand Electronic Health Records market across technologies, product types, end users, policies, and industry trends

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, regulatory developments, and future demand

Competitive intelligence covering market positioning, strategic initiatives, product portfolios, financial performance, and key developments

Actionable insights for market entry, geographical expansion, capital investment, product development, and revenue planning Decision support for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, healthcare providers, investors, and large enterprises

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Revenue growth analysis across technology, type, end-user, and other relevant market segments

Evaluation of supply chain conditions, regulatory frameworks, adoption barriers, and emerging trends

Competitive positioning, company strategies, market share assessment, and partnership activity Company profiles covering products, financial information, strategic priorities, and recent developments

Thailand's EHR market is positioned for sustained expansion as government support, healthcare investment, cloud adoption, and technology innovation reshape the country's medical infrastructure. Although cost and interoperability challenges remain, continued collaboration among regulators, healthcare providers, and technology companies is expected to strengthen adoption through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. THAILAND ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS (EHR) MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. On-Premise

5.3. Cloud-Based

6. THAILAND ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS (EHR) MARKET BY TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Acute

6.3. Ambulatory

6.4. Post-Acute

7. THAILAND ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS (EHR) MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Clinics

7.4. Pharmacies

7.5. Laboratories

7.6. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Oracle Health

9.2. Veradigm LLC

9.3. Epic Systems Corporation

9.4. H LAB Co., Ltd.

9.5. Alyssa Global

9.6. Cariva

9.7. Sierra IT Global Group Co., Ltd.

9.8. InterSystems

9.9. Bangkok Medical Software Co.

9.10. SoftClinic GenX

10. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

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