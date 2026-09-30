3 Day Live Virtual Training - Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) For Nonclinical Laboratory Studies Advance ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Readiness As Quality Demands Rise (Aug 17Th-20Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Build laboratory competence with ISO/IEC 17025 training covering impartiality, validation, traceability, uncertainty, reporting, audits and corrective actions

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "3 Day Virtual Session Live - Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) for Nonclinical Laboratory Studies (Aug 17th - Aug 20th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) nonclinical training course provides a structured overview of the general requirements for the competence, impartiality and consistent operation of testing and calibration laboratories outlined in ISO/IEC 17025:2017. Designed for professionals working in laboratory environments, the course examines the organisational, technical and management system requirements that support reliable laboratory activities and credible results.

Learners will explore the importance of impartiality and confidentiality in maintaining trust and protecting sensitive information. The course also reviews laboratory organisation and management structure, including the allocation of responsibilities and the controls required to support effective operations. These topics help participants understand how governance and accountability contribute to laboratory competence.

Key topics covered in the course include:



The importance of impartiality and confidentiality

Laboratory organisation and management structure

Resources - personnel, facilities, environment and equipment

Metrological traceability

Test methods and method validation

Sampling plan and sampling method

Evaluation of measurement uncertainty

Technical records

Test results and reporting

Complaints and nonconformance handling Management system - documentation, corrective actions, internal audits and management reviews

The training addresses the resources laboratories need to conduct testing and calibration activities effectively. Participants will consider personnel competence, suitable facilities, controlled environmental conditions and appropriate equipment. The course also examines metrological traceability and its role in supporting accurate, comparable and technically valid laboratory results.

Method selection and control form another central area of study. Learners will review requirements associated with test methods, method validation, sampling plans and sampling methods. The evaluation of measurement uncertainty is also covered, enabling participants to better understand the factors that can influence the interpretation and reporting of laboratory data.

Accurate documentation is essential to the integrity of laboratory operations. The course therefore considers the creation, maintenance and control of technical records, together with requirements for test results and reporting. Participants will explore how clear, complete and traceable records support transparency, consistency and confidence in laboratory activities.

The course also examines processes for managing complaints and nonconformances. Learners will consider how laboratories can identify issues, assess their potential impact and implement appropriate responses. This content is supported by an overview of management system requirements, including documentation controls, corrective actions, internal audits and management reviews.

By bringing these topics together, the GLP nonclinical training course offers a focused introduction to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 requirements relevant to testing and calibration laboratory competence. It is suitable for laboratory personnel, quality professionals, technical staff, managers and others who require a practical understanding of laboratory quality management and compliance expectations.

On completion, participants will have increased awareness of the organisational, resource, process and management system elements addressed by ISO/IEC 17025:2017. This knowledge can support effective participation in laboratory operations, quality assurance activities, audit preparation and the ongoing improvement of testing and calibration processes.

Who Should Attend?

This course is intended for all industries developing products that require FDA approval for research or marketing including food and color additives, animal food additives, human and animal drugs, medical devices for human use, biological products, and electronic products. It will be beneficial to anyone planning, conducting, monitoring, managing, supervising, or otherwise supporting non-clinical studies. This program is especially valuable for onboarding any employee involved directly or indirectly in nonclinical study planning and execution, to ensure alignment on GLP culture and fundamentals within your organization prior to engaging in work that impacts GLP compliance.



Laboratory personnel involved in non-clinical studies

Quality assurance and quality control professionals

Regulatory affairs specialists

Study director

Facility management Archivists

For more information about this training visit

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