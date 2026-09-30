Latin America, Middle East And Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2025-2032 Industry 4.0 And Electronics Manufacturing Fuel 6.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Machine-learning-enabled, modular ATE boosts yield, reduces manual work and supports Industry 4.0, while R&D and regional service networks strengthen ROI

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Product, Vertical, Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment Market is projected to reach $474.93 million by 2028, supported by a CAGR of 6.9% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Market growth is being driven by expanding electronics manufacturing, telecommunications infrastructure, automotive electrification and government-led industrial development across the LAMEA region.

Brazil dominated the LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market in 2024 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2032, when the country market is projected to reach $139.7 million. Brazil accounted for 24.8% of the regional market in 2024, while the UAE represented 17.3%. Argentina is forecast to record a CAGR of 7.5% during 2025-2032, compared with 6% for the UAE. Nigeria is anticipated to post the region's fastest listed country-level growth, registering a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Demand for automated test equipment is increasing as semiconductor, automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial companies require greater testing accuracy, production efficiency and quality assurance. Modern ATE platforms support digital, analog, RF, power and mixed-signal devices, including advanced SoC designs. Leading manufacturers such as Advantest and Teradyne continue to expand the capabilities and global adoption of these systems.

Advanced ATE solutions are gaining importance throughout LAMEA as manufacturers modernize production environments and adopt Industry 4.0 practices. Multifunction test platforms, test cell automation and machine-learning-enabled monitoring can improve manufacturing yield, reduce manual processes and strengthen product validation. Competitive positioning within the market depends on technological differentiation, automation capabilities, scalability, software performance and access to responsive technical services. Global vendors are investing in research and development, regional support networks and collaborative innovation to address growing opportunities in emerging LAMEA economies.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market is segmented into Logic Testing, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing, and Interconnection & Verification Testing. Logic Testing led the South Africa market by type and is expected to maintain its position through 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%. Interconnection & Verification Testing is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2025-2032, reflecting increasing demand for reliable connectivity and electronic system validation.

Product Outlook

By product, the market includes Non-Memory ATE, Memory ATE, Discrete ATE Product, and Other Product. In Brazil, the Non-Memory ATE segment generated $55.3 million in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The Discrete ATE Product segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2032.

Brazil Market Outlook

Brazil remains a key Automated Test Equipment market because of its established industrial base and diverse electronics ecosystem, which includes consumer electronics, automotive manufacturing, telecommunications and industrial automation. The growing complexity of electronic components, combined with stricter quality and regulatory requirements, is encouraging manufacturers to invest in accurate and automated testing systems.

Government-led initiatives supporting technological self-sufficiency, digital infrastructure and industrial innovation are also contributing to production line upgrades. Demand is shifting toward modular, software-driven and highly automated ATE platforms that align with factory automation strategies. Global equipment manufacturers compete through system accuracy, flexibility, software functionality and technical support, making automated testing an increasingly strategic investment for Brazilian end users.

Key Companies Profiled



Chroma ATE, Inc.

Teradyne, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. (National Instruments Corporation)

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Astronics Corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market, by Type

1.4.2 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market, by Product

1.4.3 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market, by Vertical

1.4.4 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Market Challenges

Chapter 4. Market Trends - LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market

Chapter 5. State of Competition - LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market

Chapter 6. Market Consolidation - LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market

Chapter 7. Key Customer Criteria - LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market

Chapter 8. Product Life Cycle - Automated Test Equipment Market

Chapter 9. Value Chain Analysis of Automated Test Equipment Market

Chapter 10. Competition Analysis - Global

10.1 Market Share Analysis, 2024

10.2 Porter Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 11. LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Type

11.1 LAMEA Logic Testing Market by Country

11.2 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type

11.2.1 LAMEA Linear or Mixed-Signal Equipment Market by Country

11.2.2 LAMEA Passive Component ATE Market by Country

11.2.3 LAMEA Discrete ATE Market by Country

11.3 LAMEA Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing Market by Country

11.4 LAMEA Interconnection & Verification Testing Market by Country

Chapter 12. LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Product

12.1 LAMEA Non-Memory ATE Market by Country

12.2 LAMEA Memory ATE Market by Country

12.3 LAMEA Discrete ATE Product Market by Country

12.4 LAMEA Other Product Market by Country

Chapter 13. LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical

13.1 LAMEA Consumer Electronics Market by Country

13.2 LAMEA IT & Telecommunication Market by Country

13.3 LAMEA Automotive Market by Country

13.4 LAMEA Aerospace & Defense Market by Country

13.5 LAMEA Healthcare Market by Country

13.6 LAMEA Other Vertical Market by Country

Chapter 14. LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Country

14.1 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market

14.1.1 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market by Type

14.1.1.1 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type

14.1.2 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market by Product

14.1.3 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical

14.2 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market

14.2.1 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market by Type

14.2.1.1 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type

14.2.2 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market by Product

14.2.3 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical

14.3 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market

14.3.1 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market by Type

14.3.1.1 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type

14.3.2 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market by Product

14.3.3 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical

14.4 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market

14.4.1 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market by Type

14.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type

14.4.2 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market by Product

14.4.3 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical

14.5 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market

14.5.1 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market by Type

14.5.1.1 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type

14.5.2 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market by Product

14.5.3 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical

14.6 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market

14.6.1 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market by Type

14.6.1.1 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type

14.6.2 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market by Product

14.6.3 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical

14.7 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market

14.7.1 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Type

14.7.1.1 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type

14.7.2 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Product

14.7.3 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical

Chapter 15. Company Profiles

15.1 Chroma ATE, Inc.

15.1.1 Company Overview

15.1.2 Financial Analysis

15.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2 Teradyne, Inc.

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Financial Analysis

15.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.2.4 Recent Strategies and Developments

15.2.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Danaher Corporation

15.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.2 Financial Analysis

15.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.3.4 Research & Development Expense

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Viavi Solutions, Inc.

15.4.1 Company Overview

15.4.2 Financial Analysis

15.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.4.4 Research & Development Expense

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5 National Instruments Corporation (Emerson Electric Co.)

15.5.1 Company Overview

15.5.2 Financial Analysis

15.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.5.4 Research & Development Expense

15.5.5 SWOT Analysis

15.6 Keysight Technologies, Inc.

15.6.1 Company Overview

15.6.2 Financial Analysis

15.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

15.6.5 SWOT Analysis

15.7 ScienceSoft USA Corporation

15.7.1 Company Overview

15.8 Advantest Corporation

15.8.1 Company Overview

15.8.2 Financial Analysis

15.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

15.8.5 SWOT Analysis

15.9 Astronics Corporation

15.9.1 Company Overview

15.9.2 Financial Analysis

15.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

15.10 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

15.10.1 Company Overview

15.10.2 Financial Analysis

15.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

15.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

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