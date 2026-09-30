Latin America, Middle East And Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size, Share And Forecast, 2025-2032 Industry 4.0 And Electronics Manufacturing Fuel 6.9% CAGR
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Product, Vertical, Country and Growth Forecast, 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment Market is projected to reach $474.93 million by 2028, supported by a CAGR of 6.9% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. Market growth is being driven by expanding electronics manufacturing, telecommunications infrastructure, automotive electrification and government-led industrial development across the LAMEA region.
Brazil dominated the LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market in 2024 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2032, when the country market is projected to reach $139.7 million. Brazil accounted for 24.8% of the regional market in 2024, while the UAE represented 17.3%. Argentina is forecast to record a CAGR of 7.5% during 2025-2032, compared with 6% for the UAE. Nigeria is anticipated to post the region's fastest listed country-level growth, registering a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
Demand for automated test equipment is increasing as semiconductor, automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial companies require greater testing accuracy, production efficiency and quality assurance. Modern ATE platforms support digital, analog, RF, power and mixed-signal devices, including advanced SoC designs. Leading manufacturers such as Advantest and Teradyne continue to expand the capabilities and global adoption of these systems.
Advanced ATE solutions are gaining importance throughout LAMEA as manufacturers modernize production environments and adopt Industry 4.0 practices. Multifunction test platforms, test cell automation and machine-learning-enabled monitoring can improve manufacturing yield, reduce manual processes and strengthen product validation. Competitive positioning within the market depends on technological differentiation, automation capabilities, scalability, software performance and access to responsive technical services. Global vendors are investing in research and development, regional support networks and collaborative innovation to address growing opportunities in emerging LAMEA economies.
Type Outlook
Based on type, the LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market is segmented into Logic Testing, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing, and Interconnection & Verification Testing. Logic Testing led the South Africa market by type and is expected to maintain its position through 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%. Interconnection & Verification Testing is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2025-2032, reflecting increasing demand for reliable connectivity and electronic system validation.
Product Outlook
By product, the market includes Non-Memory ATE, Memory ATE, Discrete ATE Product, and Other Product. In Brazil, the Non-Memory ATE segment generated $55.3 million in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The Discrete ATE Product segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2032.
Brazil Market Outlook
Brazil remains a key Automated Test Equipment market because of its established industrial base and diverse electronics ecosystem, which includes consumer electronics, automotive manufacturing, telecommunications and industrial automation. The growing complexity of electronic components, combined with stricter quality and regulatory requirements, is encouraging manufacturers to invest in accurate and automated testing systems.
Government-led initiatives supporting technological self-sufficiency, digital infrastructure and industrial innovation are also contributing to production line upgrades. Demand is shifting toward modular, software-driven and highly automated ATE platforms that align with factory automation strategies. Global equipment manufacturers compete through system accuracy, flexibility, software functionality and technical support, making automated testing an increasingly strategic investment for Brazilian end users.
Key Companies Profiled
- Chroma ATE, Inc. Teradyne, Inc. Danaher Corporation Viavi Solutions, Inc. Emerson Electric Co. (National Instruments Corporation) Keysight Technologies, Inc. ScienceSoft USA Corporation Advantest Corporation Astronics Corporation Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market, by Type
1.4.2 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market, by Product
1.4.3 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market, by Vertical
1.4.4 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market, by Country
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market at a Glance
2.1 Key Highlights
Chapter 3. Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Overview
3.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Market Restraints
3.2.3 Market Opportunities
3.2.4 Market Challenges
Chapter 4. Market Trends - LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market
Chapter 5. State of Competition - LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market
Chapter 6. Market Consolidation - LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market
Chapter 7. Key Customer Criteria - LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market
Chapter 8. Product Life Cycle - Automated Test Equipment Market
Chapter 9. Value Chain Analysis of Automated Test Equipment Market
Chapter 10. Competition Analysis - Global
10.1 Market Share Analysis, 2024
10.2 Porter Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 11. LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Type
11.1 LAMEA Logic Testing Market by Country
11.2 LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type
11.2.1 LAMEA Linear or Mixed-Signal Equipment Market by Country
11.2.2 LAMEA Passive Component ATE Market by Country
11.2.3 LAMEA Discrete ATE Market by Country
11.3 LAMEA Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing Market by Country
11.4 LAMEA Interconnection & Verification Testing Market by Country
Chapter 12. LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Product
12.1 LAMEA Non-Memory ATE Market by Country
12.2 LAMEA Memory ATE Market by Country
12.3 LAMEA Discrete ATE Product Market by Country
12.4 LAMEA Other Product Market by Country
Chapter 13. LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical
13.1 LAMEA Consumer Electronics Market by Country
13.2 LAMEA IT & Telecommunication Market by Country
13.3 LAMEA Automotive Market by Country
13.4 LAMEA Aerospace & Defense Market by Country
13.5 LAMEA Healthcare Market by Country
13.6 LAMEA Other Vertical Market by Country
Chapter 14. LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Country
14.1 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market
14.1.1 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market by Type
14.1.1.1 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type
14.1.2 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market by Product
14.1.3 Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical
14.2 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market
14.2.1 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market by Type
14.2.1.1 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type
14.2.2 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market by Product
14.2.3 Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical
14.3 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market
14.3.1 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market by Type
14.3.1.1 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type
14.3.2 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market by Product
14.3.3 UAE Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical
14.4 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market
14.4.1 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market by Type
14.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type
14.4.2 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market by Product
14.4.3 Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical
14.5 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market
14.5.1 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market by Type
14.5.1.1 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type
14.5.2 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market by Product
14.5.3 South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical
14.6 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market
14.6.1 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market by Type
14.6.1.1 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type
14.6.2 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market by Product
14.6.3 Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical
14.7 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market
14.7.1 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Type
14.7.1.1 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Logic Testing Type
14.7.2 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Product
14.7.3 Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market by Vertical
Chapter 15. Company Profiles
15.1 Chroma ATE, Inc.
15.1.1 Company Overview
15.1.2 Financial Analysis
15.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2 Teradyne, Inc.
15.2.1 Company Overview
15.2.2 Financial Analysis
15.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.2.4 Recent Strategies and Developments
15.2.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3 Danaher Corporation
15.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.2 Financial Analysis
15.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.3.4 Research & Development Expense
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4 Viavi Solutions, Inc.
15.4.1 Company Overview
15.4.2 Financial Analysis
15.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.4.4 Research & Development Expense
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5 National Instruments Corporation (Emerson Electric Co.)
15.5.1 Company Overview
15.5.2 Financial Analysis
15.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.5.4 Research & Development Expense
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6 Keysight Technologies, Inc.
15.6.1 Company Overview
15.6.2 Financial Analysis
15.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7 ScienceSoft USA Corporation
15.7.1 Company Overview
15.8 Advantest Corporation
15.8.1 Company Overview
15.8.2 Financial Analysis
15.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.8.4 Research & Development Expenses
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9 Astronics Corporation
15.9.1 Company Overview
15.9.2 Financial Analysis
15.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.9.4 Research & Development Expenses
15.10 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
15.10.1 Company Overview
15.10.2 Financial Analysis
15.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
15.10.4 Research & Development Expenses
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