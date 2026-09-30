Expedience Software Launches AI-Enhanced Proposal Manager: Delivering In-Document Workflow Governance Directly In Microsoft Word

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release turns Microsoft Word into a governed RFP command center, introducing prompt-grounded Copilot alongside dynamic Flagging to inspect, track, and verify deal strategy

MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expedience Software, a leader in proposal automation native to Microsoft Word, today announced the release of AI Proposal Manager, an advanced Word ribbon solution built to improve RFP response efficiency and accuracy. The release introduces dedicated Copilot capabilities alongside an in-document Flagging framework, enabling proposal teams to inspect, govern, and control AI outputs directly within the original tender file.

While generative AI models can rapidly summarize and generate text, enterprise bid teams can't afford the loss in productivity when unpredictable outputs drift from business realities. AI Proposal Manager solves this by enforcing Copilot Alignment – utilizing centralized, pre-tuned organizational prompt libraries that teach Copilot specific business parameters, qualifying criteria, and core differentiators. This ensures Microsoft Copilot executes precisely what the user expects, anchoring automated analysis in verified corporate standards rather than speculation.

Precision Workflow: Flagging Inside Word

Rather than migrating complex RFP reviews to disconnected portals, AI Proposal Manager allows deal teams to mark-up live Word documents using a flexible Flagging framework.



Contextual In-Document Flagging: As Copilot or human analysts review and parse the RFP, key decision points such as bid/no-bid criteria, mandatory requirements, legal exceptions, or competitive win themes are tagged directly in the document. Every AI-driven discovery is clearly identified as AI-assisted to ensure proper review.

Dynamic Comment Toggling: As heavy annotations populate the RFP, users can instantly toggle comments on and off. This creates a distraction-free, clean viewing surface on demand while preserving underlying tags, reviewer assignments, and strategic data.

Auditable Bid/No-Bid Decision Reports: Flagged fit-and-gap data can be exported directly into structured bid/no-bid decision summaries to accelerate executive approvals.

Contributor Worksheets and Win Themes: Proposal managers can export tagged contributor assignments along with synthesized win themes into structured worksheets, ensuring subject-matter experts align with core deal strategies without leaving Microsoft 365. Requirements Matrix Automation: Proposal Manager pairs keyword extraction with governed prompts to capture compliance mandates across the RFP, automatically formatting the findings into an Excel requirements matrix.



Pragmatic AI: Verification Over Assumptions

"Generative AI shouldn't be an uncontrollable black box that leaves proposal teams guessing what it missed or made up," said Jason Anderson, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Expedience Software. "Copilot Alignment ensures the model stays strictly inside the guardrails of your business model, while our Flagging toolset gives managers instant visual control over the document. It keeps the human firmly in the loop – guiding the machine, verifying the strategy, and eliminating friction right where teams already work: inside Microsoft Word."

Availability

Expedience AI Proposal Manager is available immediately. Proposal and revenue operations leaders can evaluate the workflow and request a live demonstration at .

About Expedience Software

Headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire, Expedience Software builds enterprise proposal automation software directly inside Microsoft Office. Serving sales, legal, asset management, and proposal teams worldwide, Expedience removes operational friction by embedding RFP analysis, content libraries, document automation, and compliance governance directly into Microsoft Word, Excel, and Teams.

Media Contact:

Expedience Software Communications

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Manchester, NH