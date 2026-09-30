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Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect


2026-09-30 11:32:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q4/2026

  • In Q4, government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 28.5 b.kr. market value.
  • The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government series, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
  • There is the possibility of switch auctions of RIKB 27 0415 during the quarter.

Attachment

  • GDM Q4 Prospect 2026

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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