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Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q4/2026
- In Q4, government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 28.5 b.kr. market value. The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government series, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series. There is the possibility of switch auctions of RIKB 27 0415 during the quarter.
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GDM Q4 Prospect 2026
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