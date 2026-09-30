World Parkinson Coalition Announces Five New Members To Board Of Directors

World Parkinson Coalition

- Malú G. Tansey, PhD, President of the World Parkinson CoalitionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The World Parkinson Coalition(WPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. The new directors bring a diverse range of expertise and perspectives spanning Parkinson's research, clinical care, advocacy, lived experience, and global collaboration.Joining the WPC Board of Directors are:Rebecca Miller, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine, Connecticut, USASoania Mathur, MD, Founder, UnshakeableMD, and Co-founder, PD Avengers, Toronto, CanadaRichard Smeyne, PhD, Professor and Chair, Department of Neuroscience, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, USAAi Huey Tan, MD, PhD, Professor, Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaSimon Lewis, MBBCh, MD, Professor of Cognitive Neurology, Macquarie University Brain Institute and Clinic, Sydney, Australia"We are delighted to welcome these five outstanding leaders to the Board of Directors of the World Parkinson Coalition,” said Malú G. Tansey, PhD, President of the World Parkinson Coalition and the James A. Caplin, MD, Chair in Alzheimer's Disease at the Indiana University School of Medicine.“Each brings unique expertise and an important perspective to our global community. Their contributions will strengthen our ability to foster collaboration, advance Parkinson's research and care, and ensure that the voices and experiences of people affected by Parkinson's remain central to our work.”Rebecca Miller, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine and Director of Peer Support & Family Initiatives at the Connecticut Mental Health Center. A person living with young-onset Parkinson's disease, Dr. Miller brings both professional expertise in mental health and a personal perspective on living with Parkinson's. She has been involved in Parkinson's advocacy and has participated as a delegate and speaker at previous World Parkinson Congresses.Soania Mathur, MD, is a family physician, Parkinson's advocate, and founder of UnshakeableMD and co-founder of PD Avengers. Diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease at age 27, Dr. Mathur has dedicated her work to patient education, empowerment, and advocacy, and has been active in the global Parkinson's community for many years.Richard Smeyne, PhD, is Professor and Chair of the Department of Neuroscience at Thomas Jefferson University and Director of the Jefferson Comprehensive Parkinson's Center within the Vickie & Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience. His research focuses on the cellular mechanisms underlying neuronal vulnerability and resilience in Parkinson's disease, including genetic, environmental, inflammatory, and infectious factors.Ai Huey Tan, MD, PhD, is a Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She brings an important perspective from Southeast Asia and further strengthens the geographic diversity of the WPC Board.Simon Lewis, MBBCh, MD, is Professor of Cognitive Neurology at Macquarie University Brain Institute and Clinic, in Sydney, Australia. A neurologist specializing in neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, Professor Lewis leads a broad clinical and research program focused on improving understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life for people living with these conditions.Together, the five new directors represent the breadth of expertise and perspectives that are central to the mission of the World Parkinson Coalition-from basic and clinical research to advocacy, lived experience, and patient-centered care.The WPC also extends its sincere appreciation to Rajesh Pahwa, MD; Alice Nieuwboer, PhD, PT; Linda Olson, MD, FACR; Omotola Thomas, MS; and Ryosuke Takahashi, MD, PhD, whose terms on the Board of Directors have concluded.“We are deeply grateful to Raj, Alice, Linda, Omotola, and Ryosuke for their dedicated service to the World Parkinson Coalition,” said Dr. Tansey.“Their leadership, expertise, and commitment have helped strengthen the Coalition and advance its mission of bringing the global Parkinson's community together. We thank each of them for the many contributions they have made to the WPC.”The new directors join a Board led by President Malú G. Tansey, PhD, and Vice President Jeffrey Kordower, PhD, along with the Coalition's other Board members.As the WPC welcomes its new directors, the organization continues to build on the momentum of the 7th World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix and looks ahead to the 8th World Parkinson Congress, which will take place June 26–29, 2029, in Québec City, Canada.“WPC 2029 will provide another important opportunity for the global Parkinson's community to come together, share knowledge, build relationships, and accelerate progress,” said Elizabeth“Eli” Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition.“We are excited to have this exceptional group of leaders helping guide the Coalition as we begin this next chapter.”A complete list of the WPC Board of Directors is available at the World Parkinson Coalition website.About the World Parkinson CoalitionThe World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international cross-pollinated forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives, and advocacy efforts related to Parkinson's disease. Through its triennial World Parkinson Congresses, the WPC creates opportunities for researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, people with Parkinson's, and care partners to learn from one another, collaborate, and advance Parkinson's research, care, and advocacy worldwide.About Parkinson's DiseaseAffecting nearly one million Americans and more than 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's disease. There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease, and approximately 90,000 people are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.

Julie Winn

World Parkinson Coalition

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