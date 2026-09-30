Meghan E. Gilson, Featured By Influential Women, Puts Human Understanding At The Center Of Practical AI Adoption

VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guiding Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Toward Clearer, More Human-Centered AI IntegrationRichmond, Virginia – Meghan E. Gilson, M.Ed., M.S.E., is an educator, speaker, and AI Adoption Strategist who helps small to medium-sized businesses navigate the human-centered integration of artificial intelligence. She leads training and advisory work that helps organizations build governance frameworks and run small, staged pilots that grow only as each step proves successful. Her work rests on one belief: meaningful technological transformation begins with people, not tools.She frequently addresses the misconception that AI fails because of the technology itself. In her experience, the real issue is usually insufficient human guidance and oversight, which is why she reinforces one overarching tenet: Humans shouldn't just be in the loop, Humans ARE the Loop. Human judgment, accountability, and engagement must remain integrated at every stage of AI adoption.Meghan has seen the downfalls of organizations trying to do too much, too fast, without a clear sense of what they're solving for or why. She counters that with two ideas. First,“Artificial Intelligence” is a misnomer: AI has no independent judgment, it only does what it was trained, or failed to be limited, to do. Understanding that is the key to keeping it under control. Second, she distinguishes Macro AI Adoption, large-scale, costly, one-size-fits-all rollouts that introduce complexity and fear, from Micro AI Adoption, small, well-governed pilots that solve one meaningful problem before scaling further.Her work centers on a simple truth: a small, purpose-built tool aimed at one problem will almost always outperform a sprawling system asked to do everything. A narrower tool is easier to govern, explain, and know who is accountable, which is why organizations that start small and stay focused see results faster and with far less risk than those trying to solve everything at once.That practical perspective has shaped Meghan's career across education, leadership, and technology.A Foundation Builder at HeartMeghan spent a long time trying to figure out what was central to all her diverse experiences and career pivots, eventually realizing that she is a foundation builder. Having worked as an educator, a counselor, a director and theater producer, a founder of both for-profit and nonprofit organizations, and in workforce development, she helps create the solid grounding for others to launch. She describes herself as a true generalist and systems analyst, believing that this broad perspective has allowed her to connect ideas and identify opportunities across different fields.The 3 Big Values Behind Her WorkMeghan centers herself on a strong value system when things get difficult: integrity, accountability, and excellence, which shapes how she thinks about leadership and about being part of a team.Regardless of what she's doing, what remains consistent is what Meghan calls“Being a 4.” She explains that her children's elementary school gave number grades, 1 through 4, instead of letters, and illustrates the difference by describing the baking of a two-tiered frosted cake as the objective to be graded: gathering the ingredients and stopping gets a 1; baking it but not frosting it gets a 2; baking and frosting it exactly as asked gets a 3, which is great, that's what was expected. But building a five-tiered cake with ten colors of frosting, sprinkles, and candles gets a 4.When people ask why she can't just tell them what it takes to get a 4, her answer is simple: then it would be a 3. Being a 4 means going above and beyond, doing the thing nobody else is doing, and that's how Meghan lives her life.She also points to a line from The Three Musketeers,“All for One and One for All,” not as a slogan about self-sacrifice but as a description of how real collective success gets built. People do better when they build each other up as individuals, because supported individuals compound their talents into something stronger for the whole group. Neither extreme works alone: rewarding only individual achievement burns people out and pits them against each other, while treating everyone identically ignores the different starting points people bring.Her chief operating rule, personally and professionally, is to“Say What You Mean and Mean What You Say.” She's watched enough workplaces get quietly worn down by posturing and unspoken agendas to believe plain, honest communication isn't just a nicety; it's a competitive advantage. Politics and games might feel protective in the short term, but they erode the trust that successful organizations are built on.Keeping Going When the Road Gets DifficultMeghan also carries a quiet kind of resilience; one built from having been knocked down more times than she can count. When people compliment her for not giving up, or for taking on the hard, unglamorous work nobody else wants, she's often genuinely surprised by it because in her mind, there was never really a choice to make. Many leaders, especially if they're women, don't spend much time debating whether to keep going and do the work. They just do, because if they don't, there's a good chance no one else will. Which means they regularly hit walls and decide to go through them. She believes every great success story contains a whole line of adversity, tragedy, and things to overcome. One of her favorite quotes is from the children's book, We're Going on a Bear Hunt. Each and every challenge is met with the same mantra:“You can't go over it. You can't go under it. You've got to go through it.”The Importance of Asking WhyBy the time Meghan pivoted to a career in entrepreneurship and business, most of her contemporaries already had twenty to thirty years of experience under their belts, and the wall they created for her was“that's not how it's done in the business world.” What most people thought was a disadvantage, Meghan saw the advantage of her inexperience because it meant that she didn't have thirty years of bias weighing her down. That allowed her to ask what she discovered was an incredibly powerful and incredibly threatening question:“Why?”What Meghan learned by asking“why” or“why not” enough times was that she was able to influence many decision makers to take second looks at old processes and to be more accepting of ideas and perspectives that have led to considerable growth and learning for them and helped Meghan earn their respect and trust.Challenging Double Standards in the AI EraOne of the biggest professional challenges that Meghan has had to face, whether it be as an entrepreneur, a business owner, an AI expert, or as a woman is the double standards that often show up. And while these double standards can be challenging, they also can be looked at as opportunities. She points to the conversation surrounding AI as a particularly relevant example.An article published in early April 2026 by Forbes, based on a study conducted by the Harvard Business Review, highlighted a tension Meghan has often felt as an AI expert. While people are increasingly told that they need to use AI or risk falling behind, women who use it, especially women leaders, can be scrutinized for taking a“shortcut,” taking the“easy route,” or not being capable of doing their own work. Men, meanwhile, are often congratulated for being innovative and forward-thinking when adopting similar tools.For Meghan, confronting these double standards is an essential part of moving forward. The goal is not simply to encourage greater AI adoption, but to ensure that the standards applied to people using these technologies are balanced and that those standards are clearly defined and understood by everyone in the workplace. Her work therefore sits at the intersection of technology, education, leadership, and human behavior.Education and Experience that ServesHer academic background and professional experience reflect the breadth of that intersection. Meghan holds a Master of Science in Education with a concentration in Curriculum and Instruction from Capella University, a Master of Education in Guidance Counseling from Texas State University, and a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences education from Miami University.Meghan is a regular speaker and panelist for conferences and workshops across the United States, including the Northwest Human Resource Management Association and with Opal Group's Emerging Technologies Series. She is a member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and serves on the Leadership Team for the AI and Human Resources cohort of AI Ready RVA, one of the nation's leading AI education organizations.Her first foray into entrepreneurship was as the Founder of Nexus Impact Services, Inc. Now, along with her AI consulting work, she has recently joined AI Rebooted as their Director of Community Outreach, where she will be developing and running their AI Advocate Program to educate about and advance AI Governance as a critical component of successful AI Systems. She is also joining Imaginationz, Inc. as a co-founder and VP of Education, working on building a curriculum and technology platform for financial literacy.Meghan continues to apply her experience as an educator, strategist, and foundation builder to a rapidly changing technological landscape. Her message is ultimately not that organizations need more technology for technology's sake. Instead, they need clearer strategies, thoughtful implementation, and people who remain actively involved in the process.For Meghan, the future of AI adoption is therefore not about taking humans out of the equation. It is about giving them the understanding, tools, and confidence to remain firmly in it.Learn More about Meghan E. Gilson:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Meghan E. Gilson, Featured by Influential Women, Puts Human Understanding at the Center of Practical AI Adoption News Provided By Influential Women September 30, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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