Fennocasa Blends Vintage Style And Modern Function In The Polaris Vintage Rain Shower System

The renowned firm presents the Polaris Vintage Rain Shower System with classic-inspired styling and modern shower functionality.

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fennocasa introduces the Polaris Vintage Rain Shower System, combining classic-inspired design with modern rain and handheld shower functions. It features an 8-inch stainless steel rain showerhead, a metal handheld shower, and metal structural components, including the column, arm, diverter, and fittings. A height extension can raise the rain showerhead for added headroom, while the swivel shower arm provides positioning flexibility. The system connects to the existing shower outlet and works with the installed single-function mixer valve without changing the in-wall plumbing.The spokesperson stated,“Our aim with the Polaris Vintage is to combine a classic-inspired shower appearance with the practical flexibility expected from a modern rain and handheld shower system.”Fennocasa offers the Polaris Vintage Rain Shower System with an 8-inch rain showerhead and a handheld shower. The rain showerhead is made from stainless steel and has silicone nozzles. The handheld shower connects to a five-foot hose for reach within the shower area. Its holder allows the handheld shower's height to be adjusted.The system includes an extension pipe that can raise the rain showerhead when the existing outlet sits too low and sufficient clearance is available. Additional extensions and custom parts can be discussed with Fennocasa for non-standard configurations. A diverter directs water to the rain showerhead or handheld shower. Both can operate simultaneously, with the available water flow divided between them.In addition, the Polaris Vintage connects to the NPT threads at the existing shower outlet and works with a standard single-function mixer valve. Its shower column, arm, diverter, and fittings are brass, with a ceramic cartridge and double-locked brass shower hose. The lower wall mount can use a 3M adhesive strip when drilling is not preferred. Screws and anchors provide an alternative mounting method.The spokesperson added,“We wanted the Polaris Vintage to work with existing plumbing while adding rain and handheld shower functions and providing a height extension for installations where the existing shower outlet sits too low.”By offering the Polaris Vintage Rain Shower System with well-defined functions and installation options, Fennocasa strengthens its position in the bathroom fixtures market. The system reflects the company's focus on practical shower solutions that work with existing plumbing.About FennocasaFennocasa operates under GranaStore LLC and serves the US market through its online business. The company traces its industry background to experience with faucets and showers in Finland and Europe. Fennocasa introduced its first shower models in 2016.

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Fennocasa Blends Vintage Style and Modern Function in the Polaris Vintage Rain Shower System News Provided By PR Agency September 30, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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