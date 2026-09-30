GF Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Back Wassima Ben Salem

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GF Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the return of Wassima Ben Salem to the organization as Director of Sales and Marketing at DoubleTree Orlando Airport.Ben Salem brings more than a decade of hospitality leadership experience to her new role, along with a deep understanding of GF Hotels & Resorts and its commitment to operational excellence, guest service, and long-term relationships.“We are excited to welcome Wassima back to the GF Hotels & Resorts family,” said Vineet Nayyar, President of GF Hotels and Resorts.“Her proven leadership, extensive experience, and familiarity with our culture make her an excellent addition to the DoubleTree Orlando Airport team. Wassima has demonstrated a strong passion for hospitality throughout her career, and we look forward to the impact she will make in this new role.”Her career with GF began in 2014 at Embassy Lake Buena Vista, where she progressed through senior sales positions over an 11-year tenure. Most recently serving as Director of Sales and Marketing, Ben Salem played an integral role in driving sales strategies and supporting the property's overall performance before departing in 2025. In her position as Director of Sales and Marketing, Ben Salem will lead the property's efforts, develop strategic business opportunities, build strong client relationships, and support continued revenue growth and market positioning for DoubleTree Orlando Airport.“I am thrilled to return to GF Hotels & Resorts and to begin this new chapter at DoubleTree Orlando Airport,” said Wassima Ben Salem.“GF has been an important part of my professional journey, and I am excited to reconnect with the organization.”Ben Salem's return reflects GF Hotels & Resorts' commitment to cultivating and maintaining longstanding relationships with talented hospitality professionals while continuing to strengthen its leadership teams across its portfolio.DOUBLETREE ORLANDO AIRPORT HOTELDoubleTree Orlando Airport Hotel offers comfortable accommodations and convenient amenities for travelers visiting the Orlando area. Guests can enjoy features including outdoor pools, pet-friendly accommodations, EV charging, and resort-style stays designed to suit a variety of travel needs. Conveniently located near some of Orlando's most popular attractions, DoubleTree Orlando Airport provides easy access to Camping World Stadium, International Drive, the Orange County Convention Center, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Orlando Resort. The hotel is also conveniently situated near Orlando International Airport, making travel to and from the destination simple and accessible. Whether you're visiting Orlando for business, a family vacation, a theme park getaway, or a weekend escape, DoubleTree Orlando Airport Hotel provides a welcoming place to relax, recharge, and enjoyeverything the city has to offer.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 38 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at or connect with them on LinkedIn.

Candice Kochenour

WW Hospitality Marketing

+1 215-972-2741

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GF Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Back Wassima Ben Salem News Provided By WW Hospitality Marketing September 30, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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