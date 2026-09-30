OCFO's Michael Botha To Discuss International Growth At Innovation City Panel

Michael Botha, Executive Head of Growth, OCFO

Financial control, local leadership and the operational demands of scaling across borders to take centre stage at 15 October panel

- Michael Botha, Executive Head of Growth, OCFO

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Botha, Executive Head of Growth at Outsourced CFO (OCFO), will join Innovation City's“Scaling Globally. Managing Locally.” panel on Thursday, 15 October 2026 to discuss how businesses can expand internationally while maintaining financial control and supporting their teams at home.

The conversation will explore how founders assess the true cost of entering a new market, track performance across countries and decide which responsibilities to delegate to local teams. Attendees will also have the opportunity to put their questions to the panellists.

OCFO is a South African-founded financial consulting and accounting firm that helps growing businesses strengthen their finance functions. Having supported more than 1,500 organisations across 35 countries, its team has worked with founders facing the financial and operational demands of growth across borders.

Drawing on OCFO's experience, Botha will explore how founders maintain financial visibility across markets while giving local teams the authority to make decisions that reflect the costs, customer needs and operating conditions in each country.

“International expansion can happen faster than a company's systems and reporting are ready for,” said Botha.“A founder may be making decisions across several markets while still relying on financial information designed for a much smaller business. The earlier you recognise that gap, the more options you have to address it.”

Among the questions for growing businesses is whether their reporting shows how each market is performing. Rising revenue alone may not reveal the cost of serving customers in a new country, the cash required to support local operations or whether an expansion is delivering the return expected of it.

The discussion will also examine how much decision-making should sit with local teams. They need the authority to respond to customers and day-to-day conditions, while the wider business needs consistent information and clear accountability. Striking that balance becomes more difficult as a company adds people, services and markets.

“Before committing more resources to a market, founders need a useful picture of cash flow, margins and the support the local operation will require,” Botha said.“Those answers should inform the expansion plan, not arrive after the investment has been made.”

The panel will address the effect of international growth on the business at home. As leaders devote attention to new opportunities, established teams still need clear responsibilities and reliable processes. The panellists will discuss how to maintain that foundation while adapting to the demands of operating in more than one market.

“Scaling Globally. Managing Locally.” takes place at Innovation City on Thursday, 15 October 2026, from 13:00 to 14:30. Event and attendance information is available from Innovation City here.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO (OCFO) is a global financial consultancy that helps ambitious businesses build world-class finance functions and scale with confidence. Since its founding in South Africa in 2013, OCFO has supported more than 1,500 organisations across 35 countries through CFO advisory, cloud accounting, capital raising and finance talent solutions. With a team of 150 professionals and offices in Cape Town, Sandton, London and New York, OCFO combines deep financial expertise, technology and practical commercial insight to help founders and leadership teams strengthen financial control, improve decision-making and build more valuable, resilient businesses. For more information, visit .

TONY SEIFART

JamJar Digital

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OCFO's Michael Botha to Discuss International Growth at Innovation City Panel News Provided By JamJar Affiliates (PTY) LTD September 30, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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