A New Model For Community Wellness Takes Shape In Downtown Hagerstown

Healthier Futures: Connecting food, health, workforce, and opportunity.

Bringing together food access, healthcare, workforce development, and youth services for a stronger community.

Public launch celebrates growing community impact and invites broader participation in the vision for the Sylvia Frank Community Health Hub

- David Shuster, President/CEOHAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horizon Goodwill Industries publicly launched the Healthier Futures Campaign on September 24, inviting the broader community to join a vision that is already improving lives throughout Washington County. The campaign supports the continued development of the Sylvia Frank Community Health Hub, a collaborative initiative designed to address the interconnected challenges of food insecurity, healthcare access, workforce readiness, and youth development.The initiative includes several interconnected components. The Horizon Market grocery store will increase access to affordable, nutritious food in downtown Hagerstown. Workforce development services will connect individuals to training, career coaching, and employment opportunities that support long-term economic mobility. Health and human services partners will provide coordinated care and support, while the Adolescent Clubhouse will create opportunities for youth and young adults to build life skills, develop positive relationships, and pursue successful futures.Unlike many capital campaigns that begin with plans on paper, Healthier Futures is building on momentum already underway. Programs operating through the Hub have connected residents with healthcare services, workforce development opportunities, housing navigation support, and youth programming, creating a model that addresses barriers to stability and self-sufficiency through coordinated services."Healthier Futures is about creating the conditions that allow people, families, and communities to thrive," said David Shuster, President and CEO of Horizon Goodwill Industries. "Access to healthy food, employment opportunities, healthcare, and supportive community connections are all linked. By bringing these resources together, we are creating pathways that help people build healthier, more stable futures."The campaign also includes plans for a partnership with Vehicles for Change, which will bring automotive workforce training opportunities to the community while addressing transportation and employment barriers faced by many residents.Speakers at the public launch emphasized that the project's progress has been made possible through a broad coalition of supporters, including the State of Maryland, local government leaders, foundations, businesses, community organizations, and private donors. Their collective investment has helped transform an ambitious vision into a growing reality."What we're celebrating today is not simply a fundraising campaign," said Mike Zampelli, campaign co-chair. "We're celebrating the impact that is already happening and the opportunity to expand that impact for generations to come. This is an investment in people, in neighborhoods, and in the future of our community."The public launch marks the beginning of a broader community effort to build healthier, stronger futures for generations to come. Horizon Goodwill invites residents, businesses, community leaders, and supporters to join the movement by learning more about the campaign's vision and impact at Healthier Futures Hagerstown.

Nick Kline

Horizon Goodwill Industries

+1 301-733-7330

email us here

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A New Model for Community Wellness Takes Shape in Downtown Hagerstown News Provided By Horizon Goodwill Industries September 30, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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