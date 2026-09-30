The renowned firm offers an easy shower replacement kit designed to upgrade an existing shower setup without changing in-wall plumbing.

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fennocasa, a shower systems provider, offers an easy shower replacement kit that connects to an existing shower outlet. The system combines a rain showerhead and handheld shower while allowing the existing mixer valve and in-wall plumbing to remain in place. It converts a single-outlet shower into a two-outlet setup, offering an alternative to replacing the shower without plumbing changes behind the wall.The spokesperson stated,“Our system connects to the existing shower outlet, allowing us to add rain and handheld shower functions while keeping the existing plumbing behind the wall unchanged.”Fennocasa offers an easy shower replacement kit that connects to the existing shower outlet and works with the existing single-function mixer valve. The system includes an 8-inch rain showerhead and a handheld shower. Both functions are incorporated into the same setup without requiring changes to the plumbing inside the wall.The stainless steel rain showerhead features silicone nozzles. The handheld shower comes with a five-foot hose and sits in a holder that can be adjusted by height and angle. A diverter allows water to flow through the rain showerhead, the handheld shower, or both simultaneously. When both outlets operate together, the available water flow is divided between them. The Polaris 1 also requires only 1.5 inches of clearance above the existing shower outlet, while its longer shower arm creates additional room beneath the rain showerhead.In addition, the system uses brass for the shower column and shower arm. Its diverter is also made from brass and contains a ceramic cartridge. A 3M adhesive strip is included for the lower wall mount as a non-drilling option. Screws and anchors are provided as an alternative mounting method.The spokesperson added,“The system allows us to add rain and handheld shower functions while working with the existing plumbing and avoiding unnecessary changes behind the wall.”By offering a shower system that works with existing plumbing, Fennocasa addresses common replacement needs. The Polaris 1 supports the company's credibility through its defined functions, materials, and installation approach.About FennocasaFennocasa is a brand operated by GranaStore LLC and serves the U.S. market. The company introduced its first shower models in the United States in 2016. Its background includes experience in the faucet and shower industry in Finland and other European markets.

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Fennocasa Offers an Easy Shower Replacement Kit for Bathroom Upgrades News Provided By PR Agency September 30, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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