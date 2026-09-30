Game Day Private Jets Launches Game Day GUARANTEED, Bringing Fixed-Rate Private Charter Access To College Sports Fans

Game Day Private Jets

New program combines guaranteed access, upfront all-inclusive pricing and aircraft recovery - without the six-figure commitment of a traditional jet card

- Luis Garcia, Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Game Day Private Jets today announced the launch of Game Day GUARANTEED, a fixed-rate private charter offering designed to make private aviation simpler and more predictable for fans traveling to major college sporting events.

Game Day GUARANTEED provides guaranteed aircraft access, guaranteed all-inclusive pricing and guaranteed aircraft recovery on select routes and games - offering many of the assurances associated with jet cards without requiring customers to place $200,000 or more on account before they fly.

Travelers can visit the Game Day Travel Calendar to see select flights with the aircraft category and complete trip price published upfront.

No hourly-rate calculations.

No guessing what the final trip will cost.

No six-figure deposit required.

Paid Game Day Members receive priority access to new flight releases and can save approximately 10% to 15% on charter flights, depending on the trip and program.

- The Best of On-Demand Charter and Jet Cards - Built for Sports Travel

Traditional jet cards can be valuable for frequent flyers seeking guaranteed availability and predictable hourly rates. However, many programs require substantial upfront deposits or 25 or more prepaid flight hours, often representing an initial commitment of $200,000 or more. Many also apply different rules during peak travel periods, including increased advance-notice requirements, pricing premiums, minimum flight-time requirements and potential departure-time adjustments.

Those restrictions can be especially challenging for sports travel, where kickoff, tipoff or first pitch is not moving three hours because an aircraft schedule does.

- Game Day GUARANTEED was designed specifically around that reality.

“We're adding new members who already have hours with major jet card programs, and they're using those hours exactly where those programs can make a lot of sense - family vacations to the islands, longer trips or remote destinations,” said Luis Garcia, Founder and CEO of Game Day Private Jets.“Then they're leveraging Game Day for sports travel with friends, family and colleagues, where we can often save them thousands of dollars while providing the scheduling flexibility that game day requires.”

“We're not here to replace jet cards. We're here to give consumers another option - one that offers more value and flexibility for sports travel while also creating opportunities to support the schools and athletic programs they care about,” Garcia said.“In fact, we also offer the Game Day IMPACT Jet Card, which gives members a funds balance that can be used across the broader Game Day travel ecosystem while helping generate revenue for college athletics and player marketing initiatives, including NIL opportunities. For us, it's about giving private travelers multiple ways to fly based on how they actually travel.”

- Three Guarantees

Every Game Day GUARANTEED offering is built around three commitments:

1] Guaranteed Access - The aircraft category is secured when the customer books the published Guaranteed trip, subject to program terms.

2] Guaranteed Pricing - Customers see an upfront, all-inclusive charter price rather than starting with an estimated hourly rate and determining the final trip cost later.

3] Guaranteed Recovery - Through Game Day PROTECT, if the originally assigned aircraft becomes unavailable because of a qualifying operational or mechanical issue, Game Day coordinates replacement aircraft recovery in accordance with program terms, without passing the incremental recovery cost to the customer.

The goal is certainty around three critical questions: Will I have an airplane? What will it cost? And what happens if something goes wrong?

- A Turnkey Game Day Experience

Game Day GUARANTEED flights also include a catering credit and 24/7 concierge support. Game Day can coordinate ground transportation ranging from SUVs and executive vehicles to sprinter vans and 30+ passenger party buses. Through its collaboration with REVELxp, travelers can also incorporate premium tailgate experiences and other game day hospitality into select trips.

- An Asset-Light, Safety-Vetted Network

Game Day Private Jets operates an asset-light model and works across a safety-vetted network of more than 100 aircraft operators, allowing the company to select aircraft and operators appropriate for each specific market and mission.

“Being asset-light is a major advantage for what we're building,” Garcia said.“Sports travel is incredibly market-specific. The best aircraft and operator for a group flying Houston to College Station may be completely different from the best solution for New York to State College or Atlanta to Athens. Our model allows us to work with strong operators in each market and focus on delivering the right combination of safety, service and economics for the customer.”

- New Schools and Flights Added Regularly

Game Day GUARANTEED flights are currently being introduced across markets serving fans of Texas Tech, LSU, Texas, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Miami and Michigan, with additional schools, routes and games planned.

New Game Day GUARANTEED Drops will be released regularly as coverage expands across college football and other sporting events throughout the year.

Customers can view available Game Day GUARANTEED flights and other travel options through the Game Day Travel Calendar at FlyGameDay.

-Private Aviation That Supports College Athletics

Game Day Private Jets works with booster organizations, alumni groups, athletic partners and other college sports organizations to develop travel programs that can create new revenue and support opportunities tied to student-athletes, scholarships and athletic programs.

“For decades, private aviation has largely been a transaction between the passenger and the aviation provider,” Garcia said.“We believe there is an opportunity to make that transaction mean more. If our members are already spending money to attend the games and support the teams they love, we want to build a model where their travel can help support those communities as well.”

About Game Day Private Jets

Game Day Private Jets is a first-of-its-kind private aviation membership platform built around college athletics, fan travel, donor engagement, NIL support and premium game day experiences. Through memberships, private charters, shared flight opportunities, Game Day GUARANTEED fixed-rate charters and by-the-seat Game Day Shuttles, the company helps fans, alumni, donors and businesses access private aviation in a more organized, flexible and community-driven way.

Support

Game Day Private Jets

+1 540-426-3329

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Game Day Private Jets Launches Game Day GUARANTEED, Bringing Fixed-Rate Private Charter Access to College Sports Fans News Provided By Game Day Private Jets September 30, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.