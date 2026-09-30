Bintali Launches Car Rental In Dubai With A No-Deposit Option On Every Car

Car on dubai

Renters pick a small non-refundable fee or a refundable hold, see the exact amount for their car before paying, and get it delivered anywhere in Dubai.

- Krister OlsonDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bintali, a new Dubai-based car rental company, has opened bookings across the city with a no-deposit option on every one of its 114 cars. Renters who choose it pay a non-refundable service fee at checkout and nothing is held on their card.Renters pick the option at checkout, and the standard route stays open to anyone who prefers a refundable security deposit. That deposit is a hold on the card rather than a charge, and Bintali releases it within 15 to 25 days after the car comes back.Bintali sets the deposit amount per car rather than as one flat figure. Most economy cars carry a hold of AED 500, while sports and luxury cars run higher. The booking page shows the amount before payment, so a renter can compare both options for the exact car they want."A visitor on a ten-day trip does not want a hold on their card that outlasts the trip itself," said Anders Nygren of Bintali. "For a short rental the fee is often the smaller cost. For a month-long rental the hold usually makes more sense. We show both numbers and let the renter decide."The choice matters in Dubai for two practical reasons. Many renters are visitors paying on a foreign card, where a hold ties up funds at a converted rate and can take the full refund window to release. Residents on a card with a low limit face the same problem with a large hold. The fee route avoids the wait in both cases.Bintali delivers cars to the terminal, tower, hotel, or address anywhere in Dubai. Door-to-door delivery is free on any rental of three days or more, and branch pickup is always free. Renters landing at Dubai International or Al Maktoum can add their flight number at booking. The delivery team then tracks the landing, so a delayed flight does not mean a missed handover.The fleet covers six classes: 34 economy, 40 standard, 16 business, 15 electric, 5 sports, and 4 luxury cars. Every rate includes comprehensive insurance and a daily allowance of 300 km on all but one car. Salik tolls, parking, fuel, and any traffic fines are billed at cost after the trip and itemised, with no admin margin added.Bookings are open at bintali. Bintali accepts debit and credit cards through secured payment gateways, offers free cancellation up to 24 hours before delivery, and can extend a rental mid-trip.About Bintali:Bintali is a car rental company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It rents economy, standard, business, electric, sports, and luxury cars with doorstep delivery across the city and flight-tracked handover at Dubai International and Al Maktoum airports. Every rental includes comprehensive insurance, a no-deposit option, and 24/7 support from a Dubai-based team.

Ali Ahmad

Bintali

+971 504541700

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bintali Launches Car Rental in Dubai With a No-Deposit Option on Every Car News Provided By 24baba | Rent a Car Dubai September 30, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.