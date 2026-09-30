Inhouse.AI Launches The First Private Aiusing Privilege And Privacy To Keep Sensitive Information Out Of Court

Inhouse becomes first platform where users can get legal advice via AI, protected by attorney client privilege and run on models Inhouse controls

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inhouse, an AI-native law firm and legal AI platform, announced the launch of Fortress, its proprietary system to keep communications and AI documents completely private and out of court. Under the Inhouse Counsel subscription, all of the AI chats are protected by attorney-client privilege.The launch comes as small businesses and consumers increasingly turn to AI to get legal advice, unaware that those secrets and strategies can end up in court and the public eye.A recent review by The Washington Post found that chatbot conversations have been used against people in at least 12 civil and criminal cases over the past two years, establishing the unsettling truth highlighting around the lack of privacy and disclosure of AI conversations."People type their worst problems into ChatGPT without realizing those chats can be subpoenaed," said Ryan Wenger, co-founder and CEO of Inhouse and a licensed California attorney.“We built the Fortress system so people obtain advice discreetly and quickly, without creating a record that could later be used against you. Licensed lawyers review the AI advice, adding their expertise, and further improving our own AI's advice and legal work.”Inhouse maintains user privacy via the firm's legal structure, its technology, and its personnel controls. Because Inhouse operates its own MSO law firm, Inhouse Counsel, PC, an Inhouse attorney is party to the relationship between the customer and the AI, utilizing the AI as an agent assisting counsel. The LLM models along with the conversations remain on Inhouse's private AWS servers and are never shared with third-party AI models. Internal access is limited to personnel bound by law firm confidentiality obligations.“Placing Fortress inside the Inhouse Counsel law firm is game changing”, said Ken Friedman, an advisor to Inhouse and former Deputy General Counsel of LegalZoom.“Combining cutting edge tools with professional lawyers to provide human judgment is the future. Doing so in a way that protects the privilege for users is vital to increasing affordable access to the law.”Learn more at .###About InhouseInhouse is the leading legal AI for SMBs and consumers, with over nine million chats across its #1 legal GPT on OpenAI and its own platform, Inhouse. The platform comprises Inhouse AI, Inc., the technology company, and Inhouse Counsel PC, an AI-native law firm with attorneys licensed across multiple states and serving clients nationwide. Launched in 2025, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, and is backed by Run Ventures, Royal Street VC, and Brian Liu, the cofounder and former CEO of Legal Zoom. It's founded by Ryan Wenger, a lawyer and second time founder.For more information, visit inhouse.

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Inhouse Launches the First Private AI–Using Privilege and Privacy to Keep Sensitive Information Out of Court News Provided By High10 Media September 30, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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