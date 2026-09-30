Hiten Bhuta Explores The Science Of Language, Meaning And Communication In New Linguistics Book

English and Hindi editions of Linguistics or Philology and Semantics by Mr. Hiten Bhuta, presented together with themes of language, meaning, communication, context, and analysis.

English and Hindi editions of Linguistics or Philology and Semantics by Hiten Bhuta, presenting themes of language, meaning, communication, culture, and human understanding.

Hiten Bhuta

English and Hindi editions explore language evolution, meaning and communication through Linguistics, Philology and Semantics.

- Hiten BhutaMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Hiten Bhuta has released a new book exploring Linguistics, Philology and Semantics, offering readers an opportunity to understand the deeper connection between language, meaning and human communication.The book examines how languages develop, how words acquire meaning and how communication reflects human thought, culture and shared knowledge. Through the study of Linguistics, Philology and Semantics, readers are introduced to the structures, histories and interpretations that shape the way people communicate.Linguistics explores the patterns, systems and usage of language. Philology examines the historical development of languages and texts. Semantics focuses on the meaning behind words, expressions and communication. Together, these fields provide a deeper understanding of how language evolves and influences human experiences.The publication is designed for readers interested in language studies, education, communication, culture and intellectual exploration. Students, educators, researchers, writers and language enthusiasts can explore how language functions not only as a communication tool but also as a record of human knowledge and identity.The English and Hindi editions make the book accessible to readers from different linguistic backgrounds. Both editions are available through Amazon India, allowing audiences to explore the subject in the language of their preference.The book is supported by related YouTube video content, creating an additional learning pathway for readers and viewers interested in exploring concepts connected with language, meaning and communication.The combination of book and video content provides audiences with multiple ways to engage with the subject - through detailed reading, visual explanation and continued reflection.“Language is more than words; it is the connection between human thought, culture and the meaning we create together.”- Hiten BhutaThe study of language remains relevant in a world shaped by digital communication, artificial intelligence, global collaboration and cross-cultural interaction. Understanding how meaning is created and interpreted helps individuals communicate more clearly and appreciate the complexity of human expression.The book also creates opportunities for discussions with educators, book reviewers, media professionals, podcast hosts, learning communities and organizations interested in conversations around language, communication and culture.Readers interested in Linguistics, Philology and Semantics can explore the English and Hindi editions available through Amazon India.Media representatives, educators and organizations interested in interviews, discussions, educational conversations or book-related collaborations may contact:Shreya+91 89567 60812...About The BookThis book explores Linguistics, Philology and Semantics, focusing on language structure, historical development, meaning and communication. It provides readers with insights into how words, ideas and human understanding are connected.About Hiten BhutaHiten Bhuta is a Florida-based author, technology entrepreneur and community contributor associated with technology, education, future-readiness, writing and community initiatives.

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Hiten Bhuta Explores The Science Of Language, Meaning And Communication In New Linguistics Book News Provided By Cyberweb Hotels, LLC September 30, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Religion, World & Regional



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